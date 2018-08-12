Iconic La Quinta Resort & Club Has A New Look

Opened in 1926, the 45-acre Spanish inspired La Quinta Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, originally became famous as a hideout from paparazzi for Hollywood legends Katherine Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, Frank Capra and Clark Gable.

The iconic resort underwent a multi-million dollar renovation resulting in a fresh modern design that still reflects the property’s storied history and spectacular Santa Rosa Mountain setting. All guest casitas have been upgraded as well as a redesign of the villas, main lobby, public spaces and pool areas. Additionally, the lush landscaping has been enhanced with additional roses, citrus and Cyprus trees and bougainvilleas.

The newly designed guestrooms and villas reflect the resort’s colorful desert environment. Set in an earthern palatte of terracotta, ivory and chocolate, guestrooms feature custom tile work and wrought iron elements, new furniture and carpet and two-toned blocked drapes. Citrus hued pillows and throws adorn Wingback style headboards and Victorian chairs. New amenities include big flat-screen televisions, mini fridges, charging stations with dual USB ports, Keurig coffee makers and upgraded fireplaces.

Popular Starlight casitas now house patio fire features and furniture and suites are surrounded by updated landscaping, new furniture and renovated decks around private pools and spas.

All pool areas have fresh new decking, contemporary shade structures and water temperature regulators. Guests can also enjoy 53 hot spas throughout the property as well as a 21+ adult plunge pool.

The huge lobby has also been reimagined into a bright open space with easier to navigate check-in services and an airy comfortable lounge for guests to relax after arriving or while awaiting checkout.

The resort’s flagship hacienda-style restaurant, Morgan’s in the Desert is named after Walter H. Morgan, a California businessman who founded the property in 1926. Morgan’s houses the original arched wood ceiling and huge fireplace. The space is divided into a large U-shaped bar offering live music and small plates, an outdoor patio area and a large main dining room.

Morgan’s offers a variety of vintage cocktails including the Heat of Mexico with Patron Reposado Tequila, agave, habaneros and pineapple and lime juice; the African Flower with bourbon, Amaro liqueur, honey and orange bitters and The Last Word with gin, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and lime juice. They also offer small plates including tartare of tuna, fresh Italian burrata and tomatoes, oysters, roasted cauliflower, watermelon and scallop and beef carpaccio. Diners can choose to have salmon, Ahi Tuna scallops or Baja shrimp simply grilled and add side dishes; order a variety of steak cuts from the chargrill with added specialty blue cheese and porcini crusts or order from the main large plates selection including salmon with spinach puree; lobster with peas and corn; halibut with cauliflower and pistachio; lamb saddle with crisped potato confit and summer ratatouille; port chops with roasted cabbage and pork belly; duck breast with polenta and short ribs with parmesan risotto.

The Adobe Grill is the resort’s Mexican restaurant featuring a large outdoor patio, guacamole made tableside, an indoor double-sided fireplace and award winning tamales and margaritas. Below the Grill is Twenty6, the resorts art-deco inspired American bistro. Guests can indulge in a variety of specialty benedicts and Bacon’d Bloddy Marys for breakfast and a variety of pastas, burgers, steaks and salads for lunch and dinner.

The 23,000 square foot spa houses 38 treatment rooms including steam and inhalation rooms, whirlpool baths and a peaceful outdoor courtyard. The adjacent 4,000 square foot fitness center has state-of-the-art exercise equipment and offers a variety of classes.

La Quinta Resort & Club also offers five award winning golf courses and four private courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Pete Dye, Greg Norman, Arnold Palmer and Tom Weiskopt. Tennis lovers can enjoy playing on 21 courts in hard and clay surfaces.

Perfect for families, a group vacation or a romantic weekend trip, La Quinta Resort & Club is a short drive away to an inclusive relaxing getaway.

La Quinta Resort & Club provided accommodations and meals for this review.