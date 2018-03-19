Escape to Culinary Paradise at the Dominican Republic’s Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort

In the Dominican Republic, situated on two miles of Punta Cana’s white sand beach, is Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, an all-inclusive dream for every type of traveler. The resort consists of two hotels, the Barceló Bávaro Palace and adults-only Barceló Bávaro Beach, making it the perfect option for families or couples vacationing in Dominican Republic.

Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort recently hosted Culinary Week, where guests can indulge in the local cuisines, along with unique recipes of another country’s cuisine. This year, top chefs from Mexico flew in to create new recipes from both regions for the spectacular event.

With everything from authentic tequila mixology classes with Sommelier Jose Joaquin Cortes to Dominican breakfast tastings with chef Embert Liranzo, Barcelo Bavaro Grand Resort brings an exclusive twist on the way its guests taste each country’s fare.



Lindsay Stein Dominican breakfast

A standout night of culinary week featured a six-course dinner by Mexico City-born chef Xavier Pérez Stone and Dominican chef Jacqueline Henriquez. By mixing the two cultures together, they created dishes such as beef tongue tacos, seasonal mushrooms with Mexican pepper leaf and guajillo chili sauce, and a fresh fish ceviche with achiote paste.

The entire resort offers 14 restaurants and 16 bars, along with a casino, nightclub, indoor shopping mall, gym, and full-service spa.

The Spa

The resort’s U Spa boasts a private outdoor infinity pool, a sauna and steam room, beauty salon, and aquatic therapies. For those who love getting pampered on vacation, the spa at Barcelo Bavaro Grand Resort is a haven of relaxation, where guests can choose from a complete range of services such as massages, facials, aromatherapy, and body scrubs.

The Accommodations

No matter if you’re a couple on a romantic getaway or a family, there are accommodation options to make every guest comfortable. The Premium Level room categories allow guests exclusive access to the lounge with snacks and beverages throughout the day, expedited check-in and check-out services and more.

Favorite Inclusions

The resort ensures that travelers will never get bored. If guests ever want to leave the picturesque beach, activities located on property include mini golf, bowling, a sports bar, watersports, multiple swimming pools and an Escape Room.

Nearby Adventures

Feeling adventurous? Go explore Macao Beach, swim through caves, learn about coffee and cocoa plantation, interact with locals – all while driving a dune buggy. Adventure Boogies makes the perfect day trip and is a fun way to venture out into the island.

The Dominican Republic is just one of the gorgeous islands in the Caribbean, many of which feature high-end all-inclusive resorts, perfect for a stress-free getaway.