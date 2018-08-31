The Happiest Place on Earth is about to get a little happier for guests 21 and over. After 63 years of being a dry theme park, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, will serve alcohol to guests at a new Star Wars-themed restaurant set to open next year, the company confirmed to The Daily Meal.



According to a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Oga’s Cantina will serve “pilots, bounty hunters, smugglers locals and galactic travelers alike” when the new themed area Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens in 2019 at both Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park. And what will they be serving? Alcohol (alongside other themed food and drink options, of course).







Walt Disney World While Disneyland has been historically dry, its Orlando counterpart The Magic Kingdom started serving alcohol in 2012 at table service restaurants such as Be Our Guest.

So why alcohol and why now? For Disneyland, it's all about the immersive experience and keeping true to the culture and world of Star Wars. "“No self-respecting remote outpost on the edge of the galaxy would call itself a smuggler’s planet without a cantina," Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge wrote on the blog.



According to the Orange County Register, alcohol will only be served and consumed in the new cantina.



For Disneyland, this move marks a first in the park’s history. Since opening its doors in 1955, Disney’s original theme park has only served alcohol at its ultra-exclusive restaurant Club 33. The average guest couldn’t buy it. Meanwhile, its sister park Disney California Adventure and numerous eateries in Downtown Disney just outside Disneyland Park gates have been serving cocktails, beer and wine for years.



Whether or not fans agree on the move to sell booze inside Disneyland is yet to be seen