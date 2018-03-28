The popular Travel and Adventure Show drew throngs of travel enthusiasts to the Colorado Convention Center in March 2018. Since its inception 13 years ago, this annual event has been hosted by eight major markets in the United States, including Dallas, San Diego, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and others.

This year’s event in Denver featured well-known travel personality Rick Steves as well as educational seminars, music, and a variety of cultural activities such as camel rides and belly dancers. Consumers wander among 150 different destinations booths in the large exhibit hall housing a mixture of travel agencies, service providers, and tourism offices from around the world.

Some of the tourism offices represented included Japan, China, and the Cook Islands. On the domestic side, visitors were busy learning about guest ranches, jeep tours, roadside attractions, and riding the rails aboard the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad.

Cruising seemed as popular as ever with providers such as Viking and Amadeus were busy answering questions about their river cruise itineraries. Meanwhile, Celebrity Cruises extolled the virtues of its new Celebrity Edge ocean liner featuring two-story villas with unobstructed views and even butler service.

To learn more about attending a Travel and Adventure Show near you visit their website at travelshows.com to find out more about the year’s biggest travel trends.