This Mexican Hotel on an Agave Farm Lets You Sleep Inside a Giant Tequila Barrel

There are plenty of reasons to have a shot of tequila every day, and at Matices Hotel de Barricas, you won’t have a reason not to.

If you’re a tequila aficionado, a visit to the town after which the drink was named is a must. And if you’re visiting Tequila, Mexico, on account of your love for the alcoholic beverage, there’s no better place to stay than inside a giant tequila barrel.



Courtesy of La Cofradia



Courtesy of La Cofradia

Located at the Casa Cofradia tequila factory, Matices Hotel de Barricas offers guests the ultimate tequila experience. A type of mezcal, tequila is made from the blue agave plant, and for just $180 a night, two people can stay inside a giant tequila barrel located in the middle of a blue agave field and drink tequila just as one should when in Mexico. Each barrel contains a king-size bed as well as a large bathroom fitted with top-of-the-line amenities, including a rain shower.



Courtesy of La Cofradia



Courtesy of La Cofradia

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with — what else? — tequila shots. A stay at the resort includes a tequila production tour at the factory, as well as access to hotel’s restaurant, bar, and tasting room, as well as a free shuttle service into and from town. You also get a bit of the bed and breakfast experience, as breakfast is included in your stay. If wacky lodging is exactly the kind of thing you’re looking for on your travels, wait until you see some of the over-the-top homes listed on Airbnb.