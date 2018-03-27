Cabo San Lucas for Every Type of Traveler

Sun-deprived travelers flock to Cabo San Lucas, located at the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, to revel in the dry and warm climate. Here, you can see the distinctive Land’s End rock formation, El Arco, carved over millennia by wind and tidal forces, where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortez. Whether you are a lounge-by-the-pool vacationer or a spirited let’s-go-explore adventurer, there is something brilliant for everyone in Cabo.

Sunrisers and Coffee Sippers

Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo make up Los Cabos, and sandwiched in the middle is Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences. Stay in a gorgeous suite, a luxury two-bedroom villa or a three-bedroom residence. Here, you can easily take the free shuttle to Cabo San Lucas, the bustling and lively port town, full of clubs, restaurants and shopping, or you can take the car service and visit San Jose del Cabo, which is a traditional Mexican village—stopover here to see the famed Art Walk with galleries along the historic square.

“My husband went Marlin fishing, I like shopping — this place is great for both,” said Wendy Hermès, an alpaca farmer from Virginia. “We can’t get enough of the food, too.”

At Hacienda Encantada, built into the side of a stunning granite cliff, you can wake up every morning and view the sunrise, sipping a mug of coffee. Sit on a lounger and try to spot whales near the horizon line—ring the “whale bell” if you see something. Humpback and Gray Whales are popular during migration season. For those with a bit more chutzpah, walk along the rocky shoreline, where waves crash over large black boulders, (wear shoes with good footing) and watch the sun pop up as crabs dart in and out of hiding spots and water holes. You can also hike to the top of Mirador, a cacti-filled hill past the resort’s authentic Spanish colonial architecture, where a large prominent cross stands tall, and bask in the panoramic 360-degree cotton-candy-pink views.



Wendy Altschuler Tacos

Drinkers, Dancers and Diners

While there are excellent resort restaurants at Hacienda Encantada — Barolo, Las Marias, La Trajinera, Los Riscos — take a cooking and tequila tasting class for a truly unique experience. You’ll work side-by-side with top chefs to learn how to make delectable fish tacos and fresh guacamole in a molcajete. Afterward, swirl, sniff, swish, and swallow sips of blanco, gold, reposado, anejo and extra anejo tequilas that have been aged differently in wooden barrels.

While you can certainly enjoy a salt-rimmed margarita by a fire pit at Hacienda Encantada, if partying and whooping it up alongside a crowd is more your style, book a night or two at the nautical-style Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa, ideally located in the marina Golden Zone and Medano District. You’ll be within walking distance to Puerto Paraiso Mall and Luxury Avenue Boutique Mall, with designer brands Rolex, Fendi and Coach. Several fun restaurants are accessible — Jack’s Bar & Grill, Baja Lobster Co., and Los Deseos Mexican Restaurant & Bar are popular standouts. Van Halen fans should definitely visit Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo for live music and tequila. Time your visit to see Hagar plays for his Birthday Bash.

Set Sail, Splash

Of course, no trip to Cabo is complete without a visit to that natural arch. Visit by boat, and toss in some snorkeling, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, and whale watching with Wild Cabo Tours. Cruise on one of four boats, including a pirate-themed ship or an 1800s-inspired wooden boat, that will take you around the Sea of Cortez by Lover’s Beach, Santa Maria Beach, El Finisterra, and El Arco. This area is a hotspot for biodiversity — try and spot some of 800 species of fish. After all of that exploring and swimming, dine while sailing. The crew has packed fish and shrimp, pickled vegetables, tart noples (cacti), Mexican rice, and queso.

Soak up some vitamin sea, at the end of the earth in Cabo, and see for yourself why Jacques Cousteau called the Sea of Cortez “The Aquarium of the World.” And perhaps plan your trip around some of the best restaurants in Mexico.

Travel Expenses were paid for by Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences, Carolyn Izzo Integrated Communications.

