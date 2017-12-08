Best Small Towns for Christmas Lights

Christmas season is a time when people and their families come together to celebrate, to be merry, and to be full of light — literally. It’s around this time of year when people go all out to spread joy and Christmas spirit through parades, events, and extravagant decorations. What better way to show holiday spirit than with bright, artistically displayed lights?

There are, of course, flashy Christmas displays across the United States. New York, Orlando, and Miami are illuminated from top to bottom in festive, twinkling displays. But you don’t have to go to a booming metropolis to find stunning Christmas lights. Small towns make the most of this joyous holiday and take the opportunity to truly shine as a community.



Some towns have full-fledged light festivals — such as the appropriately named Night of Lights in Saint Augustine, Florida — while others show their spirit in public displays of elaborate home decorations, such as the lights that line the neighborhood of homes on Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort, Illinois. Click here to check out our list of the 15 best small towns in America to see beautiful Christmas lights.



Bianca Bahamondes and Carolyn Menyes contributed to this report