There’s no shortage of amazing hotels across the country, but some hotels have a superior quality of certain amenities as compared to others. There are hotels that are known for their fantastic restaurants, whereas others are known for their all-inclusive packages. However, one amenity in particular can really help a hotel garner some serious fame and eager guests: pools.

The 30 Best Hotel Pools in America Gallery

While some hotels and resorts are lauded for their prime location on one of the world’s best beaches, a hotel doesn’t need a beach to have you eagerly packing your bathing suit in anticipation. Hotels know how to make things grand, and when it comes to pools, you’ll find that hotels often have the ability to maintain a swimming experience that makes them just as much of an attraction as the city you’re staying in. A pool with a beautiful view or amazing waterslides and activities can make your hotel stay much more fun, and great poolside service can make your stay feel much more luxurious. Whether it’s due to amazing architecture, impressive guest service, fun-filled activities, or even just a gorgeous location, these 30 hotel pools are the best in America.