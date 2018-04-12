The right accommodations can make or break your vacation. One vacation planning mistake you don’t want to make is overlooking the importance of finding the best lodging you can afford. And even with the rising popularity of unconventional and sometimes over-the-top Airbnbs, hotels continue to be a safe bet.

The Best Hotel in Every State Gallery

When booking a hotel, your host can’t cancel on you and you’re assured safety for yourself and your belongings. You can also still have plenty of fun at a hotel, even if it isn’t a top-notch bed & breakfast or a highly-rated Airbnb vacation home. There are plenty of fantastic hotels throughout the country, so we sought out the best lodgings across America, whether you’re looking for a night’s stay or an amazing weekend getaway. For a glimpse of America’s finest accommodations, take a look at the best hotel in every state.