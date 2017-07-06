The Ultimate Weekend Getaway in Cape Cod

The picturesque towns and laid-back vibes of Cape Cod make it the perfect destination for a road-trip getaway. Each town on the Cape has something different to offer, but nearly every one caters to foodies, adventurers and history-buffs alike.

What better way to spend the weekend than on the Cape’s stunning shores? From cozy bed and breakfasts to the best lobster rolls, here’s the ultimate guide to vacationing in Cape Cod this summer.

Where to Eat

Looking for the go-to spot to taste the best lobster rolls? Head to the charming Skipper Chowder House in South Yarmouth for fresh lobster rolls, ocean views, friendly staff, and outdoor patio seating. Served atop a broad leaf of lettuce and nestled into a toasted, split-top bun, this is the roll of choice in the mid-Cape region, and Skipper’s does it right. Its clam chowder is drool-worthy, and if you’re looking for something a bit untraditional, try their “fried” clam chowder, which is deep-fried in panko crust.

Japanese restaurant Inaho, located in Yarmouth Port, is more of a hidden gem. If you’re a sushi-lover, this is a must-try when heading to the area (or even to the East Coast in general). People travel from near and far to dine here, mostly because of its melt-in-your-mouth sashimi and unique assortment of hand rolls.

Captain’s Table in downtown Chatham is the perfect spot to grab a quick bite for lunch in town while still indulging in the local seafood. Try the “Cape Cod Ruben,” which is filled with fresh fried cod, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing. The melted butter and garlic lobster panini is another favorite.

What to Do

The Cape Cod coastline is filled with lighthouses, and many are open to the public for tours during the summer and on special occasions during the off season. You can climb up the top for a stunning panorama or read about the history and simply snap an Insta-worthy picture.

For those looking for some retail therapy, shopping in Chatham is the way to go. The best-known town in Cape Cod, Chatham offers an exceptional number of unique shops and has a certain charm that draws in visitors. With everything from local ice cream shops to boutique upscale clothing, downtown Chatham is the perfect spot to spend the day.

The Cape is a world-class destination for whale and seal watching, the reason that thousands of marine mammal enthusiasts flock there. Daily excursions are offered in season and are led by experienced naturalists.

Fish markets dot Cape Cod, but the best one is the Chatham Pier Fish Market. Here, you can enjoy live music on the weekends, taste some snacks from local street food vendors, have some lobster rolls, and even get a glimpse of seals in the water if you’re lucky!

Where to Stay

The Blushing Oyster is a charming bed and breakfast located in Yarmouth Port. Along with the delicious homemade breakfast, the inn includes comfortable queen or king bedrooms, Wi-Fi, TVs, board games, unlimited coffee and tea, and much more. Its homey atmosphere is perfect, and its location offers easy access to beaches, bike trails, restaurants, and antique shops.

The breakfast menu, which uses only local and fresh ingredients, changes based on the season. Items include juices, freshly baked scones and muffins, bread puddings, stuffed French toast, and egg frittatas.