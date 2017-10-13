5 Bites of London

With so much to do and eat in London, the most efficient way to do both is to find spots in the city where you can eat with a view. Here are five must-visit spots in the city that offer great food and also a stunning view.

Coffee

Start off your day on the north side of River Thames by visiting Sky Garden, a public garden located on the top floor of 20 Fenchurch Street. The space is stunning, and you’ll be able to enjoy a coffee and a pastry while overlooking a 360-degree aerial view of London’s skyline.

Karen Ng, @SincerelyKN Sky Garden

Breakfast

Indulge in a hearty breakfast at Duck & Waffle, located on the 40th floor of one of London’s tallest buildings, as you take in yet another breathtaking view of the city. Although they serve traditional British cuisine throughout the day, it would be a mistake to not order their signature Duck & Waffle dish during your visit.

Lunch

Let’s take a break from London’s skylines and focus on another view that is just as important: champagne. Take a stroll to Soho and stop in at Bob Bob Ricard. This hotspot serves Russian-inspired British food. The décor echoes glam and your immediate view at any table you get seated at will be a “Press for Champagne” button.

Karen Ng, @SincerelyKN Press for Champagne button at Bob Bob Ricard.

Afternoon Tea

Spend the afternoon treating yourself to a traditional British affair, afternoon tea. Afternoon tea at Claridges’s, located in a stunning 19th-Century hotel, is the perfect way to give yourself a break from walking around the city, as there is honestly nothing better than a cuppa tea and a fresh, hot scone during midday!

Dinner + Drinks

End your day with an amazing view of London from the tallest building in the city as the sun sets. Ting is located on the 35th floor of The Shard with stunning views of River Thames, including Tower Bridge. Ting serves up British cuisine with an Asian twist. You can’t go wrong with ordering the scallops as a starter and the côte de bœuf as your main.

Karen Ng, @SincerelyKN Scallops at Ting

After dinner, head up to Gong on level 52 at The Shard for a cocktail like you’ve never experienced before. Currently, there are 16 unique cocktails, including one that actually floats! Be sure to ask for a window seat so you can enjoy your cocktail as you watch London light up for the night.