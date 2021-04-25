April 25, 2021
Weedezign/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This quick and easy vinaigrette is not only delicious on salads, but also gives a pop of flavor to grilled fish and poultry. Try drizzling it over root vegetables before roasting them—they'll carmelize beautifully.
This recipe is from True Food Kitchen in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup rice wine vinegar
- 1/4 Cup sambal olek (Asian chili sauce)
- 1/3 Cup low sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 Cup evaporated cane sugar
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Cup white miso paste
- 1 Teaspoon sesame chili oil
- 3 Cups grapeseed oil
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl, using a small hand stick or tabletop blender, combine 1 1/2 cups rice wine vinegar, 1/4 cup sambal olek, 1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce, 1/4 cup evaporated cane sugar, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 cup white miso paste. Blend until incorporated and smooth.
Step 2: Slowly drizzle 1 teaspoon sesame chili oil and 3 cups grapeseed oil into vinegar mixture until emulsified.