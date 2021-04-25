  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.4
5 ratings

Miso Vinaigrette

April 25, 2021
Salad dressing, marinade, dipping sauce... the list goes on
Miso Vinaigrette recipe - The Daily Meal
Weedezign/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This quick and easy vinaigrette is not only delicious on salads, but also gives a pop of flavor to grilled fish and poultry. Try drizzling it over root vegetables before roasting them—they'll carmelize beautifully.

This recipe is from True Food Kitchen in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
20
Servings
317
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1/4 Cup sambal olek (Asian chili sauce)
  • 1/3 Cup low sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 Cup evaporated cane sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Cup white miso paste
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame chili oil
  • 3 Cups grapeseed oil

Directions

Step 1: In a bowl, using a small hand stick or tabletop blender, combine 1 1/2 cups rice wine vinegar, 1/4 cup sambal olek, 1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce, 1/4 cup evaporated cane sugar, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 cup white miso paste. Blend until incorporated and smooth.

Step 2: Slowly drizzle 1 teaspoon sesame chili oil and 3 cups grapeseed oil into vinegar mixture until emulsified.

Tags
best recipes
condiment
cook
cooking ideas
dressing
miso
salad
salad dressing
sauce
soy sauce
vinaigrette
food recipe
rice wine vinegar
sambal olek
Miso Vinaigrette
miso paste
chili oil