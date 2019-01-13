Get ready for the world’s cheesiest advertisement. A Taco Bell billboard in Canada will dispense free nacho cheese, but you’d better get your bowl of tortilla chips ready. The gooey goodness will only be offered for a very limited time on one day.

“Kicking off the year with a nacho cheese-dispensing billboard means that 2019 will be as crazy as ever for us,” Veronica Castillo, head of marketing at Taco Bell Canada, said in a press release. “Plus, our fans know it’s impossible to deny the appeal of warm, gooey, zesty nacho cheese, and we couldn’t agree more.”

The cheese-dispensing will occur on Jan. 19 from 11:30 am until 2:30 pm EST, right next to Taco Bell's location at 482 Queen St W in Toronto, while supplies last. Taco Bell Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment on just how the free cheese will be distributed, but honestly, we’re hoping the billboard has a built-in cheese drinking fountain.

Eaters are encouraged to bring any snack they like for the ultimate nacho cheese upgrade. Or come empty-handed: A limited number of free samples of the chain’s new Nacho Cheese Naked Chicken Chalupa will be handed out at the billboard.

If you can’t make it to the Toronto Taco Bell to see the billboard, drown your sorrows in the Orange Cream Pop Freeze, a sort of Creamsicle in a cup that has just returned to the restaurant’s menu. And then read through the 25 things you didn’t know about your favorite fast-food chains.