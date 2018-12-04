Hot Sauce Heats Up With The Return of Tabasco Diamond Reserve

It may be December, but things are heating up. Tabasco Diamond Reserve Hot Sauce, the limited-edition premium pepper sauce presented in a Champagne-style bottle, is available again.

Back in April, McIlhenny Company, the makers of Tabasco hot sauce, announced the launch of the premium sauce to celebrate its 150th anniversary. This celebratory sauce takes Tabasco to a new level. It’s made from a selection of the finest tabasco peppers on Louisiana’s Avery Island, chosen for their superior color, texture, and presented in a special Champagne-style bottle.

“We’re excited to share our newest sauce and look forward to seeing the dishes and drinks that are created using it,” said Tony Simmons, president and CEO of McIlhenny Company, said in a statement at the time.

The sauce quickly sold out, but it’s now back in stock for the holidays. (A countdown on the site lets you know how many bottles are still available.)

Orders placed by Dec. 14 will be delivered by Christmas. The sauce can be purchased online at Tabasco.com, and it also carries a premium price tag. One bottle sells for $34.95. If you’ve never met a hot sauce you didn’t love, check out the world’s hottest hot sauces.