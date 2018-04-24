Tabasco Releases High-End ‘Champagne of Pepper Sauce’ for Its 150th Birthday

Tabasco, the renowned Louisiana-based hot sauce, is really going all-out in celebration of its 150th birthday: It’s released a super-high-end limited-edition sauce called Diamond Reserve, which is being sold in Champagne-style bottles.

This new creation, which is available for purchase only on the company’s website and at its home base on Avery Island, Louisiana, has been dubbed “the Champagne of pepper sauce,” the company said in a release. It’s “made from a selection of the finest tabasco peppers on Avery Island,” according to the company, which “are mashed with a small amount of salt, then aged — some for up to 15 years — and blended with sparkling white wine vinegar.” The end result supposedly “has exceptional complexity, while maintaining the signature flavor and vibrancy for which Tabasco Sauce is celebrated around the world.”

This special sauce is made in very small batches, and is sold in a Champagne-style bottle, complete with a special box, for $34.95. It’s just one part of the yearlong sesquicentennial celebration of the celebrated hot sauce, which also includes pop-up events in New York, London, and Shanghai.

Even though the company is based in Avery Island, the island is actually far too small to provide all the necessary tabasco peppers for the sauce; instead, Avery Island's peppers are used to supply seeds for Tabasco's growing operations around the world as well as for special sauces like this one and Tabasco's Family Reserve Pepper Sauce.


