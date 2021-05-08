This recipe won second place at the first Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1949

Laura Rott of Naperville, Illinois, won second place at the first-ever Pillsbury Bake-Off with this mint-chocolate sugar cookie recipe. Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt attented the award ceremony and loved these cookies. “Though they might look like ordinary cookies,” Roosevelt wrote, “they tasted like your dream of something highly delectable.”

This recipe was the runner up in the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1949. In honor of the all-American contest, here’s a look at every single winning dish from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off.

This recipe is by Laura Rott and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.