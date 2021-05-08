Laura Rott of Naperville, Illinois, won second place at the first-ever Pillsbury Bake-Off with this mint-chocolate sugar cookie recipe. Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt attented the award ceremony and loved these cookies. “Though they might look like ordinary cookies,” Roosevelt wrote, “they tasted like your dream of something highly delectable.”
This recipe was the runner up in the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1949. In honor of the all-American contest, here’s a look at every single winning dish from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off.
This recipe is by Laura Rott and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup stick (1/2 cup) butter, room temperature
- 1/2 Cup shortening
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 Cup packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tablespoons water
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1 package (9 ounces) creme de menthe thins (such as Andes), unwrapped
- 56 walnut halves
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, sift together 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt; set aside.
Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat together 1 stick (1/2 cup) room temperature butter and 1/2 cup shortening until fluffy. Add 1 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup packed brown sugar; beat thoroughly. Add 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons water and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, beating until well blended.
Step 3: Add flour mixture, beating just until combined. Cover bowl; refrigerate at least 2 hours.
Step 4: Heat oven to 375 F.
Step 5: For each cookie, form 1 tablespoon of the dough with your hands to enclose 1 chocolate mint; place cookies on baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Press dough down lightly; top with walnut half, if using. Bake until golden, about 10 to 12 minutes per batch.