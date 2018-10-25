Starbucks Holiday Cookie Straws and Peppermint Mochas Are Already Decking Store Shelves

Starbucks is helping shoppers get into the holiday spirit early this year, and you don’t even need to step foot in one of the chain’s coffeehouses. Delicious cookie straws and various peppermint mocha drinks are already on sale, and yes, it’s not even Halloween yet (but we’re OK with Christmas in the fall).

Starbucks’ holiday cookie straws are now for sale at various stores nationwide. Don’t know what a cookie straw is? It’s a crunchy wafer cookie rolled up tight so you can use it like a drinking straw.

Starbucks’ fall-themed pumpkin spice cookie straws are still available, but now you can also scoop up their limited-edition holiday straws, lined with a luscious layer of dark chocolate. The decadent treats come 20 to a tin. Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment about where else to buy the holiday cookie straws, but we found them online at Walmart and Amazon.



Need a beverage to go with that holiday cookie straw? Peppermint mochas are kind of Starbucks’ winter version of the famed pumpkin-spice latte, a special limited-edition drink that puts shoppers in a seasonal mood.

If you’re in a rush and need a fully premade peppermint mocha, you can pick up the drink in a 14-ounce bottled iced latte, all ready to sip. There’s also a 48-ounce peppermint mocha chilled espresso beverage.



If you need to dive into the peppermint mocha craze at home, but want to make the drink yourself, you’re in luck. You can now pick up peppermint-mocha ground coffee, or try it in K-cup or VIA instant coffee form.



Can't decide? Amazon is selling a holiday bundle featuring a tin of cookie straws, a box of peppermint mocha K-cups and one of holiday blend, and a bottle of mocha sauce to top off your drink, all together for $35. And if you’re a true Starbucks fan, you’ll need to consult this list of Starbucks secret menu items and how to order them like a pro.