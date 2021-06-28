Step 1: Place a medium sauté pan on medium heat and heat 2 tablespoons olive oil; and add 1 tablespoon chopped garlic.

Step 2: Turn the heat down to medium-low and add the 2 dozen Little Neck clams and 1/4 cup white wine to the pan. Simmer until the clams open.

Step 3: Add the 6 ounces bucatini to the boiling water. Add 1 teaspoon chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon chopped basil, 1/2 teaspoon chopped thym, 1/4 teaspoon chili flakes and the juice from ¼ lemon.

Step 4: Cook until the pasta floats for 15 seconds and then add the pasta to the sauté pan with the clams. If some of the pasta water comes with the pasta that is a good thing.

Step 5: Add 2 ounces spinach and 2 tablespoons butter and stir until sauce comes together.

Step 6: Season with salt and pepper to taste; be sparing with salt, the clam liquid contains a lot of natural sea salt.

Step 7: Remove clams from pan and place around the edge of serving bowl

Step 8: Twist the pasta into a nest and place in the middle of the bowl. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve.