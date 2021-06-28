  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Chefs & Cookbooks
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Chefs & Cookbooks
4
9 ratings

Bucatini and Clams

June 28, 2021 | 9:45am
By
Bring the taste of coastal Maine home
Bucatini with clams in white wine and garlic
Courtesy of Brayden Rudert/The Maine Catch

This is a classic dish of pasta tossed with clams steamed in white wine and flavored with garlic and red pepper flakes. This recipe calls for fresh bucatini, though any long pasta would work well; just be sure to adjust cooking times accordingly. Before getting started, don't forget to clean your clams; soak them in cold, salted (sea-like) water for up to an hour so that they expel any grit. — Recipe courtesy Executive Chef Dylan Harrigan of The Maine Catch in Ogunquit, Maine.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
Easy Spaghetti Recipes
Delicious Recipes Featuring Spaghetti Squash
25 Spaghetti Recipes That Will Remind You of Your Childhood

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh garlic
  • 24 Little Neck clams
  • 1/4 Cup white wine (like Chablis)
  • 2 boiling salted water
  • 6 Ounces fresh bucatini pasta
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped parsley
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chopped thyme leaves
  • 1/4 Teaspoon chili flakes
  • 1/4 lemon
  • 2 Ounces spinach
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 Ounce grated Parmesan

Directions

 

Step 1: Place a medium sauté pan on medium heat and heat 2 tablespoons olive oil; and add 1 tablespoon chopped garlic.

Step 2: Turn the heat down to medium-low and add the 2 dozen Little Neck clams and 1/4 cup white wine to the pan. Simmer until the clams open.

Step 3: Add the 6 ounces bucatini to the boiling water. Add 1 teaspoon chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon chopped basil, 1/2 teaspoon chopped thym, 1/4 teaspoon chili flakes and the juice from ¼ lemon.

Step 4: Cook until the pasta floats for 15 seconds and then add the pasta to the sauté pan with the clams. If some of the pasta water comes with the pasta that is a good thing.

Step 5: Add 2 ounces spinach and 2 tablespoons butter and stir until sauce comes together.

Step 6: Season with salt and pepper to taste; be sparing with salt, the clam liquid contains a lot of natural sea salt.

Step 7: Remove clams from pan and place around the edge of serving bowl

Step 8: Twist the pasta into a nest and place in the middle of the bowl. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve.

Tags
cook
chefs & cookbooks
food recipe