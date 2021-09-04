Salade Niçoise, as its French name implies, comes to North America from Nice, France, and as with Cobb salad, is a meal in itself. Since salade Niçoise is more than ''the sum of its parts,'' be fussy about choosing vegetables that positively breathe a just-picked freshness. Arrange the components in any geometric arrangement that suits you. Just before serving, toss gently with classic vinaigrette and tuck into a feast.

This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.