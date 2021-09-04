Salade Niçoise, as its French name implies, comes to North America from Nice, France, and as with Cobb salad, is a meal in itself. Since salade Niçoise is more than ''the sum of its parts,'' be fussy about choosing vegetables that positively breathe a just-picked freshness. Arrange the components in any geometric arrangement that suits you. Just before serving, toss gently with classic vinaigrette and tuck into a feast.
This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
For a vinaigrette that won't separate, mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons fresh, raw egg yolk. The dressing is slightly creamier and the oil and vinegar won't separate.
Ingredients
- 3 medium potatoes, boiled until fork-tender
- 2 small heads Boston lettuce, rinsed, dried, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 can (12 1/2 to 13 ounces) chunk tuna
- 3/4 Cups black olives
- 3 hard-cooked eggs, cut into 4 wedges each
- 2 Cups fresh cooked green beans
- 2 medium tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 3 green onions, cut into small pieces
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 can (2 ounces) anchovy fillets, optional
- Classic vinaigrette (recipe follows, see notes)
For the classic vinaigrette:
- 3/4 Cups olive or salad oil
- 1/4 Cup wine or white vinegar
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1 medium crushed garlic clove (optional)
- 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
Directions
Step 1: Peel 3 medium boiled potatoes and cut into bite-size chunks. Arrange 2 small heads Boston lettuce in a large, shallow serving dish.
Step 2: On lettuce, arrange in separate wedge or pie-shaped sections the salad ingredients: 1 can (12 1/2 to 13 ounces) tuna chunks, 3/4 cup black olives, 3 hard-cooked eggs (cut into 4 wedges each), 2 cups fresh cooked green beans, the boiled potatoes, 2 medium tomatoes (cut into wedges) and 3 green onions (cut into small pieces).
Step 3: Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Top with 1 can (2 ounces) anchovy fillets (optional). Before serving, toss with classic vinaigrette (recipe follows).
For the classic vinaigrette:
Step 1: In a large bowl or container, combine 3/4 cup olive or salad oil, 1/4 cup wine or white vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper, 1 medium crushed garlic clove (optional) and 1/2 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard.
Step 2: Whisk or shake together until well-blended. Chill until using. Makes about 1 cup. See notes for vinaigrette tips.