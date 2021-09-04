  1. Home
Salade Niçoise

September 4, 2021 | 4:14pm
The best things in life are simple
Salade Niçoise recipe - The Daily Meal
bhofack2/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Salade Niçoise, as its French name implies, comes to North America from Nice, France, and as with Cobb salad, is a meal in itself. Since salade Niçoise is more than ''the sum of its parts,'' be fussy about choosing vegetables that positively breathe a just-picked freshness. Arrange the components in any geometric arrangement that suits you. Just before serving, toss gently with classic vinaigrette and tuck into a feast.

This recipe is by Marcy Goldman-Posluns and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
Notes

For a vinaigrette that won't separate, mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons fresh, raw egg yolk. The dressing is slightly creamier and the oil and vinegar won't separate.

Ingredients

  • 3 medium potatoes, boiled until fork-tender
  • 2 small heads Boston lettuce, rinsed, dried, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 can (12 1/2 to 13 ounces) chunk tuna
  • 3/4 Cups black olives
  • 3 hard-cooked eggs, cut into 4 wedges each
  • 2 Cups fresh cooked green beans
  • 2 medium tomatoes, cut into wedges
  • 3 green onions, cut into small pieces
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 1 can (2 ounces) anchovy fillets, optional
  • Classic vinaigrette (recipe follows, see notes)

For the classic vinaigrette:

  • 3/4 Cups olive or salad oil
  • 1/4 Cup wine or white vinegar
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 medium crushed garlic clove (optional)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon-style mustard

Directions

Step 1: Peel 3 medium boiled potatoes and cut into bite-size chunks. Arrange 2 small heads Boston lettuce in a large, shallow serving dish.

Step 2: On lettuce, arrange in separate wedge or pie-shaped sections the salad ingredients: 1 can (12 1/2 to 13 ounces) tuna chunks, 3/4 cup black olives, 3 hard-cooked eggs (cut into 4 wedges each), 2 cups fresh cooked green beans, the boiled potatoes, 2 medium tomatoes (cut into wedges) and 3 green onions (cut into small pieces).

Step 3: Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Top with 1 can (2 ounces) anchovy fillets (optional). Before serving, toss with classic vinaigrette (recipe follows).

For the classic vinaigrette:

Step 1: In a large bowl or container, combine  3/4 cup olive or salad oil, 1/4 cup wine or white vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper, 1 medium crushed garlic clove (optional) and 1/2 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard.

Step 2: Whisk or shake together until well-blended. Chill until using. Makes about 1 cup. See notes for vinaigrette tips.

