  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Desserts
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Desserts
5
2 ratings

Royal Icing

December 8, 2020 | 10:53am
By
A classic for decorating
Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

Use this easy royal icing recipe to decorate sugar cookies during the holiday season (or whenever you get a craving).

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
Related Recipes
Creative, Crazy Ice Cream Recipes the Kids Will Love
10 Delicious Ice Cream Recipes That Make Having an Ice Cream Machine Worthwhile
9 Easy Snow Cone Recipes That Will Make You Forget About Ice Cream

Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 Cups confectioners sugar
  • 4 pasteurized egg whites
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Food coloring, if desired

Directions

In a large metal bowl of an electric mixer, use the whisk attachment to beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and vanilla on high speed until frothy.

Adjust mixer speed to low. Slowly add confectioners sugar.

Increase speed back to high. Mix icing until thickened and there are glossy, stiff peaks.

To add food coloring, separate icing into bowls and add the desired amount of coloring to each bowl, incorporating using a rubber spatula.

While frosting cookies, cover icing you are not using with plastic wrap, as royal icing dries very quickly.

Tags
cook
dessert recipe
Desserts