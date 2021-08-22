Red and white cabbage, cilantro and shallots are tossed with a zesty dressing made from mayonnaise, gochujang paste and freshly squeezed orange juice. Try this tasty slaw on pulled pork, fish tacos or alongside a grilled turkey burger.
This recipe was developed in the Tribune test kitchen by chef Mark Graham, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/2 head red cabbage, shredded, about 3 cups
- 1/2 head white cabbage, shredded, about 3 cups
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped, about 3/4 cup
- 4 shallots, very thinly sliced
- Zest of 1 orange
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon teaspoons salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon gochujang paste
- 1/2 Cup freshly squeezed orange juice
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, toss together 1/2 head shredded red cabbage, 1/2 head shredded white cabbage, 1/2 bunch chopped cilantro, 4 thinly-sliced shallots, the zest of 1 orange, 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste.
Step 2: In a small bowl, combine 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon gochujang paste, 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Whisk together until smooth.
Step 3: Just before serving, toss the cabbage with mayonnaise mixture until evenly coated. Serve at once.