4.5
2 ratings

Zesty Coleslaw

August 22, 2021
The perfect topper for a pulled pork sandwich
Zesty Coleslaw recipe - The Daily Meal
haoliang/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Red and white cabbage, cilantro and shallots are tossed with a zesty dressing made from mayonnaise, gochujang paste and freshly squeezed orange juice. Try this tasty slaw on pulled pork, fish tacos or alongside a grilled turkey burger.

This recipe was developed in the Tribune test kitchen by chef Mark Graham, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
273
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 head red cabbage, shredded, about 3 cups
  • 1/2 head white cabbage, shredded, about 3 cups
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped, about 3/4 cup
  • 4 shallots, very thinly sliced
  • Zest of 1 orange
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon teaspoons salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon gochujang paste
  • 1/2 Cup freshly squeezed orange juice

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, toss together 1/2 head shredded red cabbage, 1/2 head shredded white cabbage, 1/2 bunch chopped cilantro, 4 thinly-sliced shallots, the zest of 1 orange, 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste.

Step 2: In a small bowl, combine 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon gochujang paste, 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Whisk together until smooth.

Step 3: Just before serving, toss the cabbage with mayonnaise mixture until evenly coated. Serve at once.

