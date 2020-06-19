Chopped red onion mixed right in with the beef adds some brightness to this simple yet tasty burger.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped red onion
- 4 Tablespoons barbecue sauce, divided
- 4 slices white cheddar, pepper Jack, smoked Gouda or provolone cheese
- 4 whole wheat hamburger buns or pretzel rolls, split and toasted
- Optional toppings: lettuce leaves, tomato slices and red onion slices
Directions
Combine ground beef, chopped onion and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About one minute before burgers are done, brush with remaining two tablespoons barbecue sauce and top with cheese.
Line bottom half of each bun with lettuce, sliced red onion and tomato, as desired; top with burger. Close sandwiches.