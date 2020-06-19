Combine ground beef, chopped onion and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About one minute before burgers are done, brush with remaining two tablespoons barbecue sauce and top with cheese.

Line bottom half of each bun with lettuce, sliced red onion and tomato, as desired; top with burger. Close sandwiches.