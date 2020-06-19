  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers

June 19, 2020 | 2:17pm
Add some zip to your burgers
Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

Chopped red onion mixed right in with the beef adds some brightness to this simple yet tasty burger.

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
548
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped red onion
  • 4 Tablespoons barbecue sauce, divided
  • 4 slices white cheddar, pepper Jack, smoked Gouda or provolone cheese
  • 4 whole wheat hamburger buns or pretzel rolls, split and toasted
  • Optional toppings: lettuce leaves, tomato slices and red onion slices

Directions

Combine ground beef, chopped onion and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About one minute before burgers are done, brush with remaining two tablespoons barbecue sauce and top with cheese.

Line bottom half of each bun with lettuce, sliced red onion and tomato, as desired; top with burger. Close sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving548
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated15g73%
Cholesterol109mg36%
Protein31g61%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A80µg9%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg34.2%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.9%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium258mg26%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)91µg23%
Folic acid37µgN/A
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg43%
Phosphorus370mg53%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium450mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg33.7%
Sodium627mg26%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22%
Trans2gN/A
Water115gN/A
Zinc6mg56%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
barbecue
best recipes
burgers
grilling
summer recipes