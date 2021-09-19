Yankee Bean Soup

September 19, 2021 | 10:04pm
chas53/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This soup is definitely a meal in itself and is especially good during the cold winter months. Serve it with a crusty loaf of bread; a couple of hot cherry peppers also are good.
This recipe is by George Adamidis of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 3 celery stalks, chopped
- 3 carrots, chopped
- 1 1/2 quarts water
- 8 Ounces white great northern beans, soaked overnight and drained
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- Dash of sugar
- 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
- Salt to taste
Directions
Step 1: To a soup pot, add 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 medium chopped onion, 3 chopped celery stalks and 3 chopped carrots. Saute until vegetables are tender.
Step 2: Add 1 1/2 quarts water, 8 ounces white great northern beans (soaked overnight and drained), 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce and a dash of sugar. Simmer until the beans are tender.
Step 3: At the end of cooking, add 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar and salt to taste.