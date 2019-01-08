The New York Sour Cocktail
January 8, 2019
A classic sour with a red wine state of mind
This cocktail is a classic sour topped with a red wine floater. It's delicious when made with Wild Turkey Bourbon or Wild Turkey 101.
This recipe is courtesy of Wild Turkey.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Wild Turkey Bourbon
- 3/4 Ounces simple syrup
- 3/4 Ounces fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 egg white
- Red wine of your choice
Directions
Add all ingredients to shaker and shake without ice to emulsify. Then add ice and shake again. Strain over ice into rocks glass and top with red wine floater.
Recommended with Wild Turkey Bourbon or Wild Turkey 101.