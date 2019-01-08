How to Make a Manhattan
January 8, 2019
A bold and elegant cocktail classic
A classic Manhattan cocktail is made with whiskey, sweet vermouth and bitters. Try this recipe with Wild Turkey Rye or Wild Turkey 101 Rye.
This recipe is courtesy of Wild Turkey.
Ready in2 m
1
Servings
217
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients
Makes
1
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Wild Turkey Rye
- 1 Ounce sweet vermouth
- dash Angostura Bitters
Directions
Mix all ingredients with ice. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with a cherry.
Recommended with Wild Turkey Rye or Wild Turkey 101 Rye.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
0.9g
1.4%
Sugar
0.8g
N/A
Saturated Fat
0.1g
0.6%
Protein
6g
12%
Carbs
44g
15%
Vitamin A
0.6µg
0.1%
Vitamin B6
0.2mg
14%
Vitamin E
0.5mg
3.2%
Vitamin K
3µg
3%
Calcium
16mg
2%
Fiber
9g
34%
Folate (food)
22µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
22µg
5%
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
65mg
16%
Monounsaturated
0.1g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
15%
Phosphorus
194mg
28%
Polyunsaturated
0.4g
N/A
Potassium
317mg
7%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
11.5%
Sodium
3mg
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
15.1%
Zinc
2mg
14%