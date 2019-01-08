  1. Home
How to Make a Hot Toddy

This comforting classic warms up even the coldest nights
How to make a hot toddy

A hot toddy is a mixed drink made with liquor, honey, and hot water, and sometimes with herbs and spices (such as cloves) mixed in.

This recipe is courtesy of Wild Turkey.

Ingredients

  • 8 parts Wild Turkey Bourbon
  • 16 parts hot water
  • 3 parts honey
  • 3 parts fresh squeezed lemon juice

Directions

Combine all ingredients into heat resistant batch vessel (kettle/pot). Garnish individual servings with lemon.

Recommended with Wild Turkey Bourbon or Wild Turkey 101.

For a spicier kick, use Wild Turkey Rye or Wild Turkey 101 Rye.

For a sweeter spin, use Wild Turkey American Honey.

