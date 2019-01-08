How to Make a Hot Toddy
January 8, 2019
This comforting classic warms up even the coldest nights
A hot toddy is a mixed drink made with liquor, honey, and hot water, and sometimes with herbs and spices (such as cloves) mixed in.
This recipe is courtesy of Wild Turkey.
Ready in3 m
Prep3 m
4
Servings
Makes
4
Ingredients
- 8 parts Wild Turkey Bourbon
- 16 parts hot water
- 3 parts honey
- 3 parts fresh squeezed lemon juice
Directions
Combine all ingredients into heat resistant batch vessel (kettle/pot). Garnish individual servings with lemon.
Recommended with Wild Turkey Bourbon or Wild Turkey 101.
For a spicier kick, use Wild Turkey Rye or Wild Turkey 101 Rye.
For a sweeter spin, use Wild Turkey American Honey.