Step 1: Heat the oven to 350 F. Line muffin tins with paper cups.

Step 2: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt and lemon zest (from 1 whole lemon).

Step 3: In a large bowl, using an electric whisk or beaters, cream 1/2 cup (1 stick) softened butter until smooth. Turn the speed down to low; slowly add 1 egg, 1/2 cup pure maple syrup, 1/2 cup milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Step 4: With the speed on low, slowly add the flour mixture, scraping the sides of the bowl, if necessary. With a spatula, carefully fold in 1 cup frozen raspberries (see notes) until well combined.

Step 5: Using a small ice cream scoop or large spoon, portion the batter into the muffin cups. Bake until a toothpick comes clean when inserted in the center, about 18 to 20 minutes. Once cool, the muffins can be individually wrapped and frozen for up to two months.