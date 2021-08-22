Back-to-school time is stressful enough. Why not make it easier on yourself by getting in the make-ahead breakfast and lunch routine this year? A little extra prep time on a Saturday or a Sunday means extra coffee time and less-frenzied school mornings. These healthy muffins fit the bill and make an easy breakfast or lunchtime snack.
This recipe is adapted from 100 Days of Real Food, a blog written by Lisa Leake, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
To prevent the raspberry juice from bleeding into the muffins, keep them frozen until ready to add to the batter. Then rinse quickly with cold water and toss gently with 1 tablespoon of the flour mixture.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 lemon, zested
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1 egg
- 1/2 Cup pure maple syrup
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1 Cup frozen raspberries (see notes)
Directions
Step 1: Heat the oven to 350 F. Line muffin tins with paper cups.
Step 2: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt and lemon zest (from 1 whole lemon).
Step 3: In a large bowl, using an electric whisk or beaters, cream 1/2 cup (1 stick) softened butter until smooth. Turn the speed down to low; slowly add 1 egg, 1/2 cup pure maple syrup, 1/2 cup milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla.
Step 4: With the speed on low, slowly add the flour mixture, scraping the sides of the bowl, if necessary. With a spatula, carefully fold in 1 cup frozen raspberries (see notes) until well combined.
Step 5: Using a small ice cream scoop or large spoon, portion the batter into the muffin cups. Bake until a toothpick comes clean when inserted in the center, about 18 to 20 minutes. Once cool, the muffins can be individually wrapped and frozen for up to two months.