Step 1: In a large pot, bring 1 gallon cold water and 5 tablespoons kosher salt to a boil. Trim leaves and excess stem from 1 washed cauliflower head, so that it will sit flat. Place cauliflower in boiling water stem side down for 3 minutes.

Step 2: Preheat oven to 425 F.

Step 3: Remove cauliflower from water and place on sheet pan with a wire rack. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil.

Step 4: Place sheet pan with cauliflower in oven and roast for 10 minutes. Test with a wooden skewer for slight resistance in the core.

Step 5: Place roasted cauliflower head on serving dish, stem side down. Pour 1/2 cup hot Gruyere, cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce on top. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon toasted panko and 1 tablespoon chopped parsley. Serve remaining sauce on the side, if desired.