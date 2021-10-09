Whole roasted cauliflower gets a creamy, crowning touch of decadent Gruyère, cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce in this delectable recipe. Roasting the entire head whole makes an impressive table presentation, so this dish is perfect for the holidays or a special occasion. The recipe yields 2 servings as an appetizer, but served as a side dish, with the rich and delicious cheese sauce, there would be plenty for 6 people.
This recipe is from Seasons 52 and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 cauliflower head, washed
- 1 gallon cold water
- 5 Tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 Cup Gruyère, cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce (recipe follows)
- 1 Tablespoon panko bread crumbs, for garnish (recipe follows)
- 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley, for garnish
For the Gruyère, cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce:
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 1/2 Cup 2% milk
- 1/4 Cup Parmesan cheese, shaved
- 1/4 Cup Gruyère cheese, shredded (rind removed)
- 1 Cup white cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 Teaspoon lemon juice, fresh squeezed
- 1 Tablespoon cold water
For the toasted panko:
- 1/4 Cup panko crumbs
- 1/2 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
Step 1: In a large pot, bring 1 gallon cold water and 5 tablespoons kosher salt to a boil. Trim leaves and excess stem from 1 washed cauliflower head, so that it will sit flat. Place cauliflower in boiling water stem side down for 3 minutes.
Step 2: Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 3: Remove cauliflower from water and place on sheet pan with a wire rack. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil.
Step 4: Place sheet pan with cauliflower in oven and roast for 10 minutes. Test with a wooden skewer for slight resistance in the core.
Step 5: Place roasted cauliflower head on serving dish, stem side down. Pour 1/2 cup hot Gruyere, cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce on top. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon toasted panko and 1 tablespoon chopped parsley. Serve remaining sauce on the side, if desired.
For the Gruyère, cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce:
Step 1: In a pot, heat 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1/2 cup 2% milk to a simmer. Add 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan, 1/4 cup shredded Gruyère and 1 cup shredded white cheddar cheese. Reduce heat to low. Mix with a rubber spatula until cheese is fully melted.
Step 2: In a bowl, combine 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice and 1 tablespoon cold water to make a slurry.
Step 3: Add to the cheese mixture, and bring to a light simmer while whisking to thicken. Remove from heat and serve immediately. Makes 2 cups.
For the toasted panko:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Place 1/2 cup panko crumbs in a bowl and add 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Mix well to incorporate.
Step 3: Pour mixture onto a sheet pan and cook until golden brown. Toasted panko can be prepared in advance. Makes 1/4 cup, or 6 servings.