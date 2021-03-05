  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Whitefish Salad

March 5, 2021 | 6:58pm
Try it on crackers or a crisp bed of lettuce
Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH/Shutterstock

Whitefish salad is delightful on everything from bagels to cucumber slices. The smoked flavor of the delicate fish is delicious on its own, and doesn't need much more than a little mayonnaise and lemon juice.

This recipe is from Encyclopedia of Jewish Food by Gil Marks (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2010), and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
6
Servings
518
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds smoked whitefish (one medium whole)
  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Cup chopped celery
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 3 pounds smoked whitefish, 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 cup chopped celery, 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and ground black pepper to taste. Whitefish salad can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Tags
best recipes
fish
holidays
mayo
mayonnaise
passover
Rosh Hashanah
salad
spread
traditional
whitefish
Whitefish Salad
mayo based salad