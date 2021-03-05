March 5, 2021 | 6:58pm
Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH/Shutterstock
Whitefish salad is delightful on everything from bagels to cucumber slices. The smoked flavor of the delicate fish is delicious on its own, and doesn't need much more than a little mayonnaise and lemon juice.
This recipe is from Encyclopedia of Jewish Food by Gil Marks (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2010), and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 Pounds smoked whitefish (one medium whole)
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Cup chopped celery
- 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 3 pounds smoked whitefish, 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 cup chopped celery, 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and ground black pepper to taste. Whitefish salad can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days.