Try it on crackers or a crisp bed of lettuce

Whitefish salad is delightful on everything from bagels to cucumber slices. The smoked flavor of the delicate fish is delicious on its own, and doesn't need much more than a little mayonnaise and lemon juice.

This recipe is from Encyclopedia of Jewish Food by Gil Marks (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2010), and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.