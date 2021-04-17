This sour cream coffee cake is straightforward and uncomplicated, and is certain to be a welcome treat for breakfast, brunch or afternoon tea. It's baked in a Bundt pan with a middle layer of cinnamon, brown sugar and chopped pecans.

This recipe is from the cookbook "Come for Cocktails, Stay for Supper" by Marian Burros and Lois Levine (Collier Books, 1975) and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.