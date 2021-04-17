  1. Home
Wellesley Coffee Cake

April 17, 2021
By
Full of nuts, spice and everything nice
Wellesley Coffee Cake recipe - The Daily Meal
Iamthatiam/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This sour cream coffee cake is straightforward and uncomplicated, and is certain to be a welcome treat for breakfast, brunch or afternoon tea. It's baked in a Bundt pan with a middle layer of cinnamon, brown sugar and chopped pecans.

This recipe is from the cookbook "Come for Cocktails, Stay for Supper" by Marian Burros and Lois Levine (Collier Books, 1975) and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
458
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup butter, softened
  • 2 Cups sugar, plus 4 teaspoons for the filling
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
  • 2 Cups sifted flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup chopped pecans
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a tube or Bundt pan. Set aside.

Step 2: In a large bowl with a mixer, cream 1 cup softened butter with 2 cups sugar. Add 2 eggs, one at a time, beating with each addition.

Step 3: Add 1 cup sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract; beat well.

Step 4: In a separate large bowl, combine 2 cups sifted flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add to the wet mixture and beat.

Step 5: In separate bowl, combine 4 teaspoons sugar, 1 cup chopped pecans and 1 teaspoon cinnamon for the filling.

Step 6: Place 1/3 of the batter in the greased and floured tube or Bundt pan. Sprinkle with 3/4 of the cinnamon-pecan filling mixture. Spoon in rest of batter and sprinkle with remaining filling. Bake 1 hour.

