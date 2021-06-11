  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Warm Butternut Squash Dip

June 11, 2021 | 11:27am
Getting your daily serving of veggies just got more delicious
Claire Perez/Courtesy

Crispy sage leaves and toasted pepitas add flavor and texture to creamy butternut squash dip.

This recipe is from Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar in Delray Beach, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h
10 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
315
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For an easier way to peel butternut squash, check out this article.

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and diced (see notes)
  • 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 5 to 6 fresh sage leaves
  • 1/2 Cup thinly sliced Spanish onion
  • 2 Tablespoons minced garlic
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 Cup sour cream
  • 1/2 Cup plain yogurt
  • 1 Cup shredded Asiago cheese
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • Toasted pepitas, for garnish
  • Toasted pumpernickel bread, for serving

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: On a baking pan, place 2 pounds peeled and diced butternut squash. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Roast until tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 20 to 25 minutes. Set aside.

Step 3: Using a medium saute pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons butter. Add 5 to 6 fresh sage leaves and cook until crispy. Remove sage leaves, set aside.

Step 4: Add 1/2 cup thinly sliced Spanish onion to the pan and season with salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat to low and caramelize the onions, stirring occasionally, about 25 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons minced garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 5: Using a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, combine the cooked squash and onions. Pulse to combine. Add 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup plain yogurt and 1 cup shredded Asiago cheese. Process until smooth.

Step 6: Transfer squash dip to a medium saucepan over low heat to warm it up.

Step 7: Once warmed, place squash dip in a serving bowl and sprinkle with the crispy sage leaves and toasted pepitas. Serve with toasted pumpernickel crostini.

