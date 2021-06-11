Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: On a baking pan, place 2 pounds peeled and diced butternut squash. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Roast until tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 20 to 25 minutes. Set aside.

Step 3: Using a medium saute pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons butter. Add 5 to 6 fresh sage leaves and cook until crispy. Remove sage leaves, set aside.

Step 4: Add 1/2 cup thinly sliced Spanish onion to the pan and season with salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat to low and caramelize the onions, stirring occasionally, about 25 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons minced garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 5: Using a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, combine the cooked squash and onions. Pulse to combine. Add 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup plain yogurt and 1 cup shredded Asiago cheese. Process until smooth.

Step 6: Transfer squash dip to a medium saucepan over low heat to warm it up.

Step 7: Once warmed, place squash dip in a serving bowl and sprinkle with the crispy sage leaves and toasted pepitas. Serve with toasted pumpernickel crostini.