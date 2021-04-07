Step 1: In a pan, cook the 4 strips bacon until crisp. Add the 1/4 cup minced onions, 1 clove minced garlic, and minced shallot to the bacon fat and cook until tender without getting any color on them. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Add 2 tablespoons each granulated and brown sugars and cook for 1 minute.

Step 3: Add 1 cup apple cider vinegar and thyme spring. Continue to simmer.

Step 4: Once the vinegar is reduced by 25 percent, remove the thyme and pour the vinegar mixture into a food processor.

Step 5: While food processor is on high, add olive oil in a slow steady stream to emulsify. Taste and use immediately or reserve.