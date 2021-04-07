  1. Home
3 ratings

Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

April 7, 2021
Level up your greens
Courtesy of Ben Grupe of Tempus

This recipe was developed to go dress the greens on a braised bacon tartine recipe, but it's so delicious there isn't a salad it wouldn't improve. Spinach and mushroom would be the classic pairing for this kind of vinagrette — all the better with a poached egg — but let your imagination and taste buds go wild. This recipe makes a hefty portion, but it keeps well in the fridge and is great to have on hand. Just gently warm up before serving.

Recipe by chef Ben Grupe of Tempus

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
763
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 slices bacon
  • 1/4 Cup diced yellow onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 1 Cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme
  • 2 Cups olive oil

Directions

Step 1: In a pan, cook the 4 strips bacon until crisp. Add the 1/4 cup minced onions, 1 clove minced garlic, and minced shallot to the bacon fat and cook until tender without getting any color on them. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Add 2 tablespoons each granulated and brown sugars and cook for 1 minute.

Step 3: Add 1 cup apple cider vinegar and thyme spring. Continue to simmer.

Step 4: Once the vinegar is reduced by 25 percent, remove the thyme and pour the vinegar mixture into a food processor.

Step 5: While food processor is on high, add olive oil in a slow steady stream to emulsify. Taste and use immediately or reserve.

