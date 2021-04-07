This recipe was developed to go dress the greens on a braised bacon tartine recipe, but it's so delicious there isn't a salad it wouldn't improve. Spinach and mushroom would be the classic pairing for this kind of vinagrette — all the better with a poached egg — but let your imagination and taste buds go wild. This recipe makes a hefty portion, but it keeps well in the fridge and is great to have on hand. Just gently warm up before serving.
Recipe by chef Ben Grupe of Tempus
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon
- 1/4 Cup diced yellow onion
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 small shallot, minced
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1 Cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- 2 Cups olive oil
Directions
Step 1: In a pan, cook the 4 strips bacon until crisp. Add the 1/4 cup minced onions, 1 clove minced garlic, and minced shallot to the bacon fat and cook until tender without getting any color on them. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 2: Add 2 tablespoons each granulated and brown sugars and cook for 1 minute.
Step 3: Add 1 cup apple cider vinegar and thyme spring. Continue to simmer.
Step 4: Once the vinegar is reduced by 25 percent, remove the thyme and pour the vinegar mixture into a food processor.
Step 5: While food processor is on high, add olive oil in a slow steady stream to emulsify. Taste and use immediately or reserve.