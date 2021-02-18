Wanderer Cookies

1. Heat oven to 300 degrees. Stir flour, baking soda, cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon together in medium bowl. Stir in fruit and walnuts until fruit is lightly coated and separated; set aside. Beat butter with 11/2 cups of the sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Mix in flour mixture until combined.

2. Roll out dough 1/4-inch thick on lightly floured surface. Use sharp, 2-inch star-shape cutter to cut cookies. Place cookies on ungreased baking sheet. Bake until bottoms are golden, about 20 minutes. Cool slightly on wire rack.

3. Stir 1 tablespoon of the water, or more if needed, into remaining 1 cup sugar to make medium-thick, smooth glaze. Drizzle glaze over cookies in stripes while cookies are still warm.