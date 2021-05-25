If you're looking for a drink that is low in alcohol, fruity and bubbly, then this recipe is what you need. Perfect for warm weather, this chilled wine is infused with lemons, orange peels, dried hibiscus blossoms and more to create a refreshing beverage.
This recipe is by Lisa Futterman and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
For this recipe, the wine must macerate for 1 month before serving.
Ingredients
- 1 bottle (750 milliliters) dry white or rosé wine
- 2 1/2 Ounces vodka
- 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 vanilla bean, split
- 1/4 lemon, thinly sliced
- Peel of 1 Seville or other orange
- 2 small pieces dried hibiscus blossoms
- 1/4 Teaspoon horehound
Directions
Step 1: In a glass container (large Mason jar, carafe, etc.), combine 1 bottle of dry white or rosé wine, 2 1/2 ounces vodka, 1/3 cups sugar, 1/3 vanilla bean, 1/4 thinly sliced lemon, an orange peel, 2 small pieces of dried hibiscus blossoms and 1/4 teaspoon horehound and then cover. Macerate for 1 month in cool conditions. Avoid direct sunlight and temperatures exceeding 70 degrees. Agitate briefly every other day. No need to shake, a simple roll of the container will do.
Step 2: Strain out solids, and reserve liquid. Depending on preference, one can also pass through a fine filter or cheesecloth. Bottle, and store in the refrigerator. Typically served on ice in a wine glass with sparkling water on the side.