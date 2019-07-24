July 24, 2019
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
The fresh ingredients in this tequila cocktail from New York City's Vida Verde create a delicious drink that's super refreshing. Pair it with homemade guacamole for the happiest of happy hours.
Watch our recipe video to follow along at home:
Ingredients
- 4 blackberries
- 1 Ounce simple syrup
- 1 Ounce lime juice
- 1 1/2 Ounce tequila
- 3/4 Ounces St. Germaine
- 1 Cup crushed ice
- Fresh mint to garnish
Directions
Add blackberries, simple syrup and lime juice to a tall glass and muddle.
Pour in tequila, St. Germaine and ice and stir. Then cover and shake.
Pour into lowball glass and garnish with mint.