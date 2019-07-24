  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Vida Verde's Gimme Mora Cocktail

Berries, mint and tequila make this the cocktail you'll drink all summer long.
The Gimme Mora cocktail
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

The fresh ingredients in this tequila cocktail from New York City's Vida Verde create a delicious drink that's super refreshing. Pair it with homemade guacamole for the happiest of happy hours.

Watch our recipe video to follow along at home: 

 

Ingredients

  • 4 blackberries
  • 1 Ounce simple syrup
  • 1 Ounce lime juice
  • 1 1/2 Ounce tequila
  • 3/4 Ounces St. Germaine
  • 1 Cup crushed ice
  • Fresh mint to garnish

Directions

Add blackberries, simple syrup and lime juice to a tall glass and muddle.

Pour in tequila, St. Germaine and ice and stir. Then cover and shake.

Pour into lowball glass and garnish with mint.

