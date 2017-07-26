Very Berry Oat Bars

Early summer is highlighted through vibrant and bountiful berries that add both a visual and tasty experience. Bonus: They’re full of whole grains. We use EXBERRY colors derived from purple sweet potatoes and black carrots, but you can get a nice violet glaze by adding some cooked blackberries.
Recipe Courtesy of Christina Olivarez, corporate executive chef for GNT USA Inc.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and sugars. Cream on medium speed for 1 minute.
Add the egg and vanilla and cream for 2 minutes on medium high.
Add the dry ingredients and mix on low until just incorporated. Do not overmix.
Evenly spread 3/4 of the mixture in a half-size sheet pan. Distribute the prepped berry mix-in on the cookie, then distribute the remaining dough over the fruit in sections.
Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit in a convection oven for 20-25 minutes until the center is set. Cool the bars completely, leaving them in the pan. If necessary, they can be cooled in the freezer to speed the process.
When cooled, pour the glaze over the bars and spread with an offset spatula. Allow the frosting to set, uncovered.
Cut into 2-inch-by-2-inch squares and serve.
In a small pot, combine the berries, honey, lemon, and pepper.
Cook over medium low heat, stirring occasionally and smashing the berries with the back of a spoon.
Cook for 15 minutes or until the mixture has thickened and the berries have broken down.
Set aside to cool, reserving 2 tablespoons.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine the egg whites, lemon zest, lemon juice, and reserved berry mix-in.
Whisk for 30 seconds on medium speed.
Add the powdered sugar and beat on low until the sugar is just incorporated.
Increase the speed to medium and beat for 2 minutes.
Use to glaze the finished bars.