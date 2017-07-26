Very Berry Oat Bars

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and sugars. Cream on medium speed for 1 minute.

Add the egg and vanilla and cream for 2 minutes on medium high.

Add the dry ingredients and mix on low until just incorporated. Do not overmix.

Evenly spread 3/4 of the mixture in a half-size sheet pan. Distribute the prepped berry mix-in on the cookie, then distribute the remaining dough over the fruit in sections.

Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit in a convection oven for 20-25 minutes until the center is set. Cool the bars completely, leaving them in the pan. If necessary, they can be cooled in the freezer to speed the process.

When cooled, pour the glaze over the bars and spread with an offset spatula. Allow the frosting to set, uncovered.

Cut into 2-inch-by-2-inch squares and serve.