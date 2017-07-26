  1. Home
Very Berry Oat Bars

These snack bars are the perfect summertime treat
Jul 26, 2017 | 5:51 pm
By
oat bars
GNT USA Inc.

Early summer is highlighted through vibrant and bountiful berries that add both a visual and tasty experience. Bonus: They’re full of whole grains. We use EXBERRY colors derived from purple sweet potatoes and black carrots, but you can get a nice violet glaze by adding some cooked blackberries.

Recipe Courtesy of Christina Olivarez, corporate executive chef for GNT USA Inc.

40
Servings
300
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cookie dough:

  • 1 Cup unsalted butter
  • 1 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 1/2 Cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1/4 Cup raw quinoa
  • 1/2 Cup shredded unsweetened coconut

For the berry mix-in:

  • 2 1/2 Cups frozen blackberries
  • 3 Tablespoons honey
  • Zest of half a lemon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • A couple turns of fresh ground black pepper

For the berry glaze:

  • 4 Cups confectioner’s sugar
  • 3 egg whites, pasteurized
  • Zest of half a lemon
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • Reserved berry mix-in

Directions

For the cookie dough:

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and sugars. Cream on medium speed for 1 minute.

Add the egg and vanilla and cream for 2 minutes on medium high.

Add the dry ingredients and mix on low until just incorporated. Do not overmix.

Evenly spread 3/4 of the mixture in a half-size sheet pan. Distribute the prepped berry mix-in on the cookie, then distribute the remaining dough over the fruit in sections.

Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit in a convection oven for 20-25 minutes until the center is set. Cool the bars completely, leaving them in the pan. If necessary, they can be cooled in the freezer to speed the process.

When cooled, pour the glaze over the bars and spread with an offset spatula. Allow the frosting to set, uncovered.

Cut into 2-inch-by-2-inch squares and serve.

For the berry mix-in:

In a small pot, combine the berries, honey, lemon, and pepper.

Cook over medium low heat, stirring occasionally and smashing the berries with the back of a spoon.

Cook for 15 minutes or until the mixture has thickened and the berries have broken down.

Set aside to cool, reserving 2 tablespoons.

For the berry glaze:

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine the egg whites, lemon zest, lemon juice, and reserved berry mix-in.

Whisk for 30 seconds on medium speed.

Add the powdered sugar and beat on low until the sugar is just incorporated.

Increase the speed to medium and beat for 2 minutes.

Use to glaze the finished bars.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
19%
Sugar
7g
8%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
2mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
45g
35%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
68mg
7%
Choline, total
10mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
6g
24%
Folate, total
51µg
13%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
18mg
6%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
93mg
13%
Selenium, Se
5µg
9%
Sodium, Na
181mg
12%
Water
17g
1%
More from USDA
Tags
oats
oatmeal
chewy bars
granola bars
quinoa