These falafel-style quinoa veggie burgers are full of Middle Eastern flavors. They also freeze really well if you just want to have a homemade burger option on hand for when your vegan friends come to visit.
Recipe courtesy of Feed Me Phoebe.
Ingredients
- 15 Ounces chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1/3 Cup parsley leaves
- 2 Cups cooked quinoa, from 3/4 cup dry
- 1/3 Cup almond flour
- 2 Teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 Teaspoons ground coriander
- 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne
- 2 Teaspoons sea salt
- 4 Little Northern Bakehouse Millet Chia Buns toasted
- Mint and/or parsley leaves, for garnish
- 1 small cucumber, roughly chopped
- 1/4 Cup parsley leaves
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 Cup full fat plant-based yogurt or Greek yogurt, from one 7-ounce cup
Directions
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a small food processor, pulse the chickpeas and parsley until coarsely chopped. Alternatively, you can hand chop the parsley and use a fork or potato masher to turn the chickpeas into a paste.
Transfer to a medium mixing bowl and add the quinoa, almond flour, cumin, coriander, cayenne, and sea salt; stir until well-incorporated.
Lightly grease the parchment paper with oil.
Also, grease a 1/3 cup measure and use it to portion the quinoa falafel batter into 8 mounds.
With your hands, shape the quinoa into balls, then pat into 1-inch thick smooth discs and arrange an inch or so apart on the parchment-paper lined baking sheet.
Transfer to the oven and bake until the patties have dried out and formed a nice brown crust on the bottom, 30 minutes.
Flip the burgers and return to the oven for 10 more minutes, until firm.
While the burgers bake, prepare the tzatziki. In a small food processor, puree the cucumber, parsley, lemon juice, yogurt, and salt until smooth but still chunky. Alternatively, you can finely chop by hand.
Top the cut-side of each bun with 1 tablespoon of tzatziki.
Add a falafel quinoa burger patty to the bottom half and top with another spoonful of tzatziki and a handful of herb leaves.
Repeat with the remaining burgers and enjoy immediately or refrigerate each element separately for later.