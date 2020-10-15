  1. Home
3
2 ratings

Faux Falafel Quinoa Veggie Burgers with Tzatziki

October 15, 2020 | 2:53pm
A refreshing take on veggie burgers
Quinoa veggie burgers
Courtesy of Feed Me Phoebe

These falafel-style quinoa veggie burgers are full of Middle Eastern flavors. They also freeze really well if you just want to have a homemade burger option on hand for when your vegan friends come to visit. 

Recipe courtesy of Feed Me Phoebe.

8
Servings
382
Calories Per Serving
Ready in
55 m
15 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)

Ingredients

  • 15 Ounces chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1/3 Cup parsley leaves
  • 2 Cups cooked quinoa, from 3/4 cup dry
  • 1/3 Cup almond flour
  • 2 Teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 Teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne
  • 2 Teaspoons sea salt
  • 4 Little Northern Bakehouse Millet Chia Buns toasted
  • Mint and/or parsley leaves, for garnish
  • 1 small cucumber, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 Cup parsley leaves
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Cup full fat plant-based yogurt or Greek yogurt, from one 7-ounce cup

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small food processor, pulse the chickpeas and parsley until coarsely chopped. Alternatively, you can hand chop the parsley and use a fork or potato masher to turn the chickpeas into a paste.

Transfer to a medium mixing bowl and add the quinoa, almond flour, cumin, coriander, cayenne, and sea salt; stir until well-incorporated.

Lightly grease the parchment paper with oil.

Also, grease a 1/3 cup measure and use it to portion the quinoa falafel batter into 8 mounds.

With your hands, shape the quinoa into balls, then pat into 1-inch thick smooth discs and arrange an inch or so apart on the parchment-paper lined baking sheet.

Transfer to the oven and bake until the patties have dried out and formed a nice brown crust on the bottom, 30 minutes.

Flip the burgers and return to the oven for 10 more minutes, until firm.

While the burgers bake, prepare the tzatziki. In a small food processor, puree the cucumber, parsley, lemon juice, yogurt, and salt until smooth but still chunky. Alternatively, you can finely chop by hand.

Top the cut-side of each bun with 1 tablespoon of tzatziki.

Add a falafel quinoa burger patty to the bottom half and top with another spoonful of tzatziki and a handful of herb leaves.

Repeat with the remaining burgers and enjoy immediately or refrigerate each element separately for later.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving382
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein19g38%
Carbs58g19%
Vitamin A23µg3%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.7%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.5%
Vitamin K81µg67%
Calcium120mg12%
Fiber9g37%
Folate (food)329µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)360µg90%
Folic acid18µgN/A
Iron5mg25%
Magnesium85mg20%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg13%
Phosphorus262mg37%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium597mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.2%
Sodium443mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg37.7%
Water71gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
