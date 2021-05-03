Whip up this easy treat for your next birthday or anniversary. Full of oats, vegan chocolate and (surprise!) chickpeas, it's a sweet and healthy way to celebrate those you love.
This recipe is courtesy of Popover Bistro and Bakery in Simsbury, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 16 Ounces chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 2 Cups oats
- 1 Cup brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup water
- 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 Tablespoons flax seeds
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup vegan chocolate chips
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 10-inch round cake pan.
Step 2: In a food processor, combine 1 (16 ounce) can rinsed and drained chickpeas, 2 cups oats, 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup water, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, 2 tablespoons flax seeds, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Mix until smooth.
Step 3: Transfer mixture to a bowl and fold in 1 cup vegan chocolate chips.
Step 4: Pour mixture into greased cake pan and bake for 30 minutes. Cool before serving.