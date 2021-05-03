  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Vegan Cookie Pie

May 3, 2021
So much better than a pie—and healthy to boot
Vegan Cookie Pie recipe - The Daily Meal
Momma Chef/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Whip up this easy treat for your next birthday or anniversary. Full of oats, vegan chocolate and (surprise!) chickpeas, it's a sweet and healthy way to celebrate those you love.

This recipe is courtesy of Popover Bistro and Bakery in Simsbury, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
611
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 16 Ounces chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 Cups oats
  • 1 Cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 Tablespoons flax seeds
  • 2 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup vegan chocolate chips

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 10-inch round cake pan.

Step 2: In a food processor, combine 1 (16 ounce) can rinsed and drained chickpeas, 2 cups oats, 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup water, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, 2 tablespoons flax seeds, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Mix until smooth.

Step 3: Transfer mixture to a bowl and fold in 1 cup vegan chocolate chips.

Step 4: Pour mixture into greased cake pan and bake for 30 minutes. Cool before serving.

