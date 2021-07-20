Every time I buy ice cream cones, I open the box and am met with a handful of intact cones and a whole lot more broken pieces. When life gives you shattered cones, make ice cream pie! Both waffle and sugar cones are easily transformed into pie crust, but I prefer the buttery flavor of the waffle variety. It’s only the first of several decisions you’ll be making when using this ultimate ice cream pie template. Get creative with your ice cream flavors and toppings, because the combinations are truly endless.
Excerpted from THE SECRET INGREDIENT COOKBOOK © 2021 by Kelly Senyei. Photography © 2021 by Robert Bredvad. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
Tribune Publishing may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Notes
The ice cream cones must be finely crushed so that theycan be tightly packed into the pie plate to form the crust.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Cup finely crushed waffle or sugar cones (see note)
- 1/4 Cup unsalted butter, melted
- 3 Tablespoons sugar
- 6 Cups ice cream(s) of your choice
- 1/2 Cup chopped toppings of your choice, such as candy, sprinkles, cookies, or nuts
- 1 1/2 Cup whipped cream, for serving
- Chocolate sauce or caramel sauce, for serving
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, stir together 1 1/4 cups crushed waffle cones, 1/4 cup melted butter, and 3 tablespoons sugar until combined. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch metal pie plate.
Step 3: Bake the crust for 10 minutes, then set it aside to cool completely.
Step 4: Remove the ice cream from the freezer to soften slightly while the crust cools.Once the crust has cooled, add alternating layers of the ice cream and your choice of toppings into the crust.
Step 5: Wrap the pie securely with several layers of plastic wrap, then freeze it until frozen solid, aminimum of 6 hours.
Step 6: When ready to serve, remove the plastic wrap and top the pie with 1 1/2 cups whipped cream. Slice and serve with your choice of sauce.