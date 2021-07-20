Every time I buy ice cream cones, I open the box and am met with a handful of intact cones and a whole lot more broken pieces. When life gives you shattered cones, make ice cream pie! Both waffle and sugar cones are easily transformed into pie crust, but I prefer the buttery flavor of the waffle variety. It’s only the first of several decisions you’ll be making when using this ultimate ice cream pie template. Get creative with your ice cream flavors and toppings, because the combinations are truly endless.

Excerpted from THE SECRET INGREDIENT COOKBOOK © 2021 by Kelly Senyei. Photography © 2021 by Robert Bredvad. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

