4.5
2 ratings

Two Ingredient Slow Cooker Beef Brisket

July 27, 2020 | 5:21pm
It's too easy not to
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

This easy recipe is perfect for tacos and will be a dinner home run.  Cooking brisket in the slow cooker with salsa verde makes the meat tender and juicy.  

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
7 h 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
7 h
(cook time)
8
Servings

Notes

If you prefer a milder flavor use one cup green salsa verde mixed with one cup water.

Ingredients

  • 3-4 Pounds beef brisket
  • 2 Cups green salsa verdeOr if you prefer a milder flavor use - 1 cup green salsa verde 1 cup water
  • Tortillas and your favorite taco toppings

Directions

Turn slow cooker on low.

Put the beef brisket in and top with salsa verde. Cook on low for 6-7 hours.

Serve with tortillas and your favorite toppings.

