July 27, 2020 | 5:21pm
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
This easy recipe is perfect for tacos and will be a dinner home run. Cooking brisket in the slow cooker with salsa verde makes the meat tender and juicy.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.
Notes
If you prefer a milder flavor use one cup green salsa verde mixed with one cup water.
Ingredients
- 3-4 Pounds beef brisket
- 2 Cups green salsa verdeOr if you prefer a milder flavor use - 1 cup green salsa verde 1 cup water
- Tortillas and your favorite taco toppings
Directions
Turn slow cooker on low.
Put the beef brisket in and top with salsa verde. Cook on low for 6-7 hours.
Serve with tortillas and your favorite toppings.