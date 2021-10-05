Step 1: In a food processor or blender, combine 6 garlic cloves, 1/2 cup fresh rosemary leaves, 1/3 cup lemon juice, 1/3 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes and 1 teaspoon salt. Whiz until well combined.

Step 2: Place marinade in a dish large enough to hold the flank steak. Add 1 flank steak (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), turning to coat; cover and refrigerate 4 to 8 hours.

Step 3: Prepare the grill with a hot fire and the grate about 2 inches above the coals.

Step 4: Remove the flank steak from the marinade, discarding marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towels.

Step 5: Oil the grill grate with some vegetable oil on a paper towel. Place the flank steak on the hot grate; cook, undisturbed, 3 minutes. Turn the steak 45 degrees; cook 2 minutes longer. Flip the steak; cook 3 minutes.

Step 6: Remove from grill and let steak rest 10 minutes before carving.

Step 7: Slice the steak across the grain, angling the knife blade at a 45-degree angle. Spoon some of the sauce over each portion; pass the rest at the table.