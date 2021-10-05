Save a few sprigs of rosemary to use as basting brushes to brush on a little dressing during the flank steak's last few minutes of cooking. When you're done, toss the sprigs onto the coals to create a bit of rosemary-scented smoke to flavor the meat even more.
This recipe is by Robin Mather and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Total time includes 4 hours for marinating.
Ingredients
For the steak and marinade:
- 6 garlic cloves
- 1/2 Cup fresh rosemary leaves
- 1/3 Cup lemon juice
- 1/3 Cup olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 flank steak, 2 to 2 1/2 pounds
For the sauce:
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1/4 Cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 Cup olive oil
- 2 Teaspoons minced fresh rosemary leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Pinch of salt
Directions
For the steak and marinade:
Step 1: In a food processor or blender, combine 6 garlic cloves, 1/2 cup fresh rosemary leaves, 1/3 cup lemon juice, 1/3 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes and 1 teaspoon salt. Whiz until well combined.
Step 2: Place marinade in a dish large enough to hold the flank steak. Add 1 flank steak (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), turning to coat; cover and refrigerate 4 to 8 hours.
Step 3: Prepare the grill with a hot fire and the grate about 2 inches above the coals.
Step 4: Remove the flank steak from the marinade, discarding marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towels.
Step 5: Oil the grill grate with some vegetable oil on a paper towel. Place the flank steak on the hot grate; cook, undisturbed, 3 minutes. Turn the steak 45 degrees; cook 2 minutes longer. Flip the steak; cook 3 minutes.
Step 6: Remove from grill and let steak rest 10 minutes before carving.
Step 7: Slice the steak across the grain, angling the knife blade at a 45-degree angle. Spoon some of the sauce over each portion; pass the rest at the table.
For the sauce:
Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine the zest of 1 lemon, 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 cup olive oil, 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary leaves, 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes and a pinch of salt. Whisk to blend.