4.5
2 ratings

Tuscan Flank Steak With Lemon-Rosemary Sauce

October 5, 2021 | 4:36pm
An Italian-influenced flank steak with a potent sauce
4kodiak/E+/Getty Images

Save a few sprigs of rosemary to use as basting brushes to brush on a little dressing during the flank steak's last few minutes of cooking. When you're done, toss the sprigs onto the coals to create a bit of rosemary-scented smoke to flavor the meat even more.

This recipe is by Robin Mather and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
4 h and 35 m
4 h and 25 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
422
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Total time includes 4 hours for marinating.

Ingredients

For the steak and marinade:

  • 6 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 Cup fresh rosemary leaves
  • 1/3 Cup lemon juice
  • 1/3 Cup olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 flank steak, 2 to 2 1/2 pounds

For the sauce:

  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1/4 Cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 Cup olive oil
  • 2 Teaspoons minced fresh rosemary leaves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • Pinch of salt

Directions

For the steak and marinade:

Step 1: In a food processor or blender, combine 6 garlic cloves, 1/2 cup fresh rosemary leaves, 1/3 cup lemon juice, 1/3 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes and 1 teaspoon salt. Whiz until well combined.

Step 2: Place marinade in a dish large enough to hold the flank steak. Add 1 flank steak (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), turning to coat; cover and refrigerate 4 to 8 hours.

Step 3: Prepare the grill with a hot fire and the grate about 2 inches above the coals.

Step 4: Remove the flank steak from the marinade, discarding marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towels.

Step 5: Oil the grill grate with some vegetable oil on a paper towel. Place the flank steak on the hot grate; cook, undisturbed, 3 minutes. Turn the steak 45 degrees; cook 2 minutes longer. Flip the steak; cook 3 minutes.

Step 6: Remove from grill and let steak rest 10 minutes before carving.

Step 7: Slice the steak across the grain, angling the knife blade at a 45-degree angle. Spoon some of the sauce over each portion; pass the rest at the table.

For the sauce:

Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine the zest of 1 lemon, 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 cup olive oil, 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary leaves, 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes and a pinch of salt. Whisk to blend.

Tuscan Flank Steak With Lemon-Rosemary Sauce