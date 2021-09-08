Simple Italian sandwiches called tramezzini are hard to find. Their more well-known cousins, panini, are everywhere in the U.S., since they caught on like pizza a few years ago. But tramezzini, not so much. In Italy, you'll find them in cafes, train stations, everywhere, stacked on silver trays, cut to show off their fillings of egg salad, or prosciutto cotto and sliced artichokes, or tuna, capers and tomatoes. What are they? Neat, contained, with the fillings perfectly aligned to the very edge. Made with plain white bread, like a Pullman loaf or pain de mie. Crustless. Varied, with countless filling options. Make them yourself at home, and have them for lunch or for antipasti.
This recipe is by Joe Gray and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the sandwiches
- 1 carrot, peeled, trimmed
- 1 zucchini, trimmed
- 1 rib celery, trimmed
- 1/2 fennel bulb, trimmed, fronds removed
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 Ounces cooked shrimp
- 3 Tablespoons mayonnaise, Italian-style, see below, or store-bought
- Fine sea salt and freshly ground pepper
- 4 slices soft white sandwich bread, crusts trimmed off
For the mayonnaise
- 2 large egg yolks
- 3/4 Cups vegetable oil
- Juice of half a lemon
- Pinch of salt
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
Directions
For the sandwiches
Step 1: Use a vegetable peeler, mandoline or box grater to very thinly slice 1 carrot, 1 zucchini, 1 rib celery, 1/2 fennel bulb lengthwise. Alternatively, julienne the vegetables.
Step 2: Fill a medium saucepan with water, add a generous pinch of salt, and bring to a simmer. Fill a bowl with ice water. Blanch the vegetables for a minute, just until slightly tender but still crisp to the bite; drain and transfer the vegetables to the ice water to stop the cooking. Drain again; pat dry with kitchen towels.
Step 3: In a bowl, toss the vegetables with the 1/2 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, mix 8 ounces shrimp with 2 tablespoons mayonnaise.
Step 4: Arrange 4 bread slices on a cutting board or flat work surface. Spread some of the remaining mayonnaise atop each slice. Divide the shrimp mixture between two slices, layer vegetables on top, folding them if necessary. Then close the sandwiches with the remaining bread, mayonnaise-side down. To make 4 tramezzini, cut each sandwich in half either lengthwise or diagonally.
For the mayonnaise
Step 1: In a medium bowl, whisk 2 large egg yolks (at room temperature) until frothy. (Alternatively, use a handheld electric or stand mixer.) Gradually add 1/2 cup vegetable oil, a tablespoon at a time, whisking continuously until the mixture has thickened. Whisk in the juice of half a lemon and a pinch of fine sea salt. While whisking continuously, gradually add 3/4 cup more vegetable oil and 1/4 cup olive oil. Keeps, covered and refrigerated, for about a week.