Step 1: In a large Dutch oven, on medium high heat, add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 a sweet onion (diced). Saute the onions until they become soft.

Step 2: Add 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 2 tablespoons chopped roasted red peppers and 1/2 a head of cauliflower cut into small pieces (or 1 small bag of frozen cauliflower). Continue to saute until the cauliflower is soft.

Step 3: Add 32 ounces chicken broth, 2 (14-ounce) cans diced tomatoes and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil. Allow the soup to come to a simmer.

Step 4: Blend the soup with an immersion blender, or in batches in a regular blender.

Step 5: Return soup to heat until simmering, then add 1 small individual cup of nonfat Greek yogurt. Continue to stir and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with Parmesan or Asiago cheese on top.