This dish is delicious whether served warm or cold. Texas de Brazil kitchens use a professional torch to give a nice char to roasted vegetables such as bell peppers, jalapenos and onions once the veggies are out of the oven. If you are trying this recipe and you have a torch designed for the home kitchen, char the asparagus and onions after they have been sautéed—the char will add a nice smoky flavor. You can also add shredded chicken breast to make this salad a meal.
This recipe is from Texas de Brazil in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound Israeli couscous pasta
- 4 Tablespoons rice vinegar
- 8 Tablespoons lemon-pepper seasoning
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil plus 2 tablespoons to sauté the onions and asparagus
- 1 small red onion, core discarded, cut in strips
- 12 spears of medium or small asparagus, sliced in 1-inch pieces
- Coarse salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Cup scallions, green and white parts sliced in 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 Cup sweetened dried cranberries
Directions
Step 1: Cook 1 1/2 pounds Israeli couscous pasta in abundant boiling salted water until al dente. Strain, rinse with hot water and reserve.
Step 2: In a mixing bowl, add 4 tablespoons rice vinegar and 8 tablespoons lemon-pepper seasoning. Add 1/2 cup vegetable oil in a steady stream, whisking constantly to emulsify the mixture; it should have the consistency of a salad dressing. Mix couscous pasta with the dressing, stirring gently to coat.
Step 3: In sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Cook 1 small red onion (cut into strips) until slightly caramelized. Add 12 spears sliced asparagus; cook 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 4: Add all the ingredients—including 1 cup sliced scallions and 1 cup dried cranberries—to the pasta and stir, taste and adjust seasonings if needed.