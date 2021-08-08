This dish is delicious whether served warm or cold. Texas de Brazil kitchens use a professional torch to give a nice char to roasted vegetables such as bell peppers, jalapenos and onions once the veggies are out of the oven. If you are trying this recipe and you have a torch designed for the home kitchen, char the asparagus and onions after they have been sautéed—the char will add a nice smoky flavor. You can also add shredded chicken breast to make this salad a meal.

This recipe is from Texas de Brazil in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.