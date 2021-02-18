Tear-drop Anise Cookies

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in large bowl. Set aside. Beat sugar, butter and anise oil in bowl of electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour mixture; beat on low until well mixed.

2. Roll dough into 11/2-inch balls. Place on lightly greased baking sheet; bake until set but not browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely on wire rack.

3. Whisk together confectioners' sugar and milk in medium bowl until smooth. Divide glaze into small bowls and tint to desired colors using food coloring. Dip tops of cookies into glaze. Allow to dry on wire rack.