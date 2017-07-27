Sweet Potato Fries With Spicy Almond Butter Dip

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

While the oven is heating, lightly rinse and pat dry the sweet potatoes with a dish towel and cut into 1/4-inch matchsticks (use a mandoline if you have one).

In a plastic bag, toss sweet potatoes with the oil . Add the almond flour and salt and pepper.

Place the potatoes on the baking sheet in a single layer, making sure each fry has enough space and they aren’t touching.

Place the jalapeno on the sheet alongside the fries, but not touching them.

Bake for about 30–35 minutes, flipping the potatoes halfway through, until sweet potatoes are tender and start to turn golden brown.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with another pinch of salt.

After the fries have slightly cooled, add them to a platter and top, if desired, with sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos and lime wedges, along with a small bowl of the spicy almond butter for dipping.