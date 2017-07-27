  1. Home
Sweet Potato Fries With Spicy Almond Butter Dip
Who can resist sweet potato fries?
Jul 27, 2017 | 5:18 pm
By
California Almonds
California Almonds

These delicious fries, which are made with a jalapeno for a little kick, are complimented by a spicy almond butter dip that everyone at the BBQ will love!

This recipe is courtesy of California Almonds.

5
Servings
255
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If you can’t find whole dried chiles, substitute 1-4–1/2 teaspoon ground pure chile pepper, such as arbol or chipotle. You may need to add 1 or 2 tablespoons warm water to help puree the nuts.

For a sweet addition, add a side of sliced pears alongside the fries, for another dipping option.

Ingredients

For the sweet potato fries:

  • 2 medium (about 1 1/2 pounds) sweet potatoes
  • 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons almond flour
  • 1 Pinch of sea salt (or pink Himalayan salt) and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 jalapeno, sliced

For the Spicy Almond Butter Dip:

  • 5 dried arbol chiles, stems and seeds removed
  • 1 dried guajillo chile, stems and seeds removed
  • 1 Cup whole, unroasted almonds
  • 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt (or pink Himalayan salt)
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon onion powder

Directions

For the sweet potato fries:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

While the oven is heating, lightly rinse and pat dry the sweet potatoes with a dish towel and cut into 1/4-inch matchsticks (use a mandoline if you have one).

In a plastic bag, toss sweet potatoes with the oil . Add the almond flour and salt and pepper.

Place the potatoes on the baking sheet in a single layer, making sure each fry has enough space and they aren’t touching.

Place the jalapeno on the sheet alongside the fries, but not touching them.

Bake for about 30–35 minutes, flipping the potatoes halfway through, until sweet potatoes are tender and start to turn golden brown.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with another pinch of salt.

After the fries have slightly cooled, add them to a platter and top, if desired, with sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos and lime wedges, along with a small bowl of the spicy almond butter for dipping.

For the Spicy Almond Butter Dip:

Cover the chiles in a small glass bowl with boiling water.

Let soak until they are completely soft, about 10 minutes, and then drain the excess water from the bowl.

Place chiles in a blender with almonds, oil, lime juice, salt, garlic powder and onion powder until smooth, about 2 minutes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
18g
26%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
14g
58%
Carbohydrate, by difference
20g
15%
Protein
3g
7%
Calcium, Ca
13mg
1%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
10µg
3%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
21mg
7%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
79mg
11%
Selenium, Se
16µg
29%
Sodium, Na
52mg
3%
Water
27g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
