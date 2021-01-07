January 7, 2021
This versatile sauce can be used in pasta dishes, a condiment for a great cut of steak, or simply spread onto crostini for an easy yet delicoius appetizer. The addition of lemon adds a bright, citrusy taste without drastically changing the pesto's flavor.
Notes
Pesto can be stored in the refrigerator in a glass container with a tight lid and it will keep for 1-2 weeks.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup fresh basil leaves
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1/2 Cup pine nuts
- 1/4 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 Tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Add basil and garlic into a blender or food processor and blend until they are finely chopped. Scrape down the sides of the blender as needed.
Continue blending on a low speed and slowly drizzle in olive oil.
Stop blending, add pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper to the blender.
Put the lid back on and blend until smooth.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving274
Total Fat27g42%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Cholesterol6mg2%
Protein6g12%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A35µg4%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.6%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K43µg35%
Calcium127mg13%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium51mg12%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.2%
Phosphorus168mg24%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium139mg3%
Sodium129mg5%
Water13gN/A
Zinc1mg13%