  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
1 rating

Lemon Basil Pesto

January 7, 2021
By
A bright twist to this classic sauce
lemon basil pesto
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

This versatile sauce can be used in pasta dishes, a condiment for a great cut of steak, or simply spread onto crostini for an easy yet delicoius appetizer. The addition of lemon adds a bright, citrusy taste without drastically changing the pesto's flavor.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
274
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Lovely Lemons: 12 Wonderfully Zesty Recipes
Carbonara With Spring Peas, Lemon Tarts, and 11 Other Recipes to Start Spring Off Right

Notes

Pesto can be stored in the refrigerator in a glass container with a tight lid and it will keep for 1-2 weeks.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup fresh basil leaves
  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup pine nuts
  • 1/4 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Add basil and garlic into a blender or food processor and blend until they are finely chopped. Scrape down the sides of the blender as needed.

Continue blending on a low speed and slowly drizzle in olive oil.

Stop blending, add pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper to the blender.

Put the lid back on and blend until smooth.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving274
Total Fat27g42%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Cholesterol6mg2%
Protein6g12%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A35µg4%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.6%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K43µg35%
Calcium127mg13%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium51mg12%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.2%
Phosphorus168mg24%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium139mg3%
Sodium129mg5%
Water13gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
basil
best recipes
Lemons
Mediterranean
pine nuts
sauce
basil lemon pesto