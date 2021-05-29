  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Summer Crush Cocktail

May 29, 2021
Poolside vibes
Summer Crush Cocktail recipe - The Daily Meal
Tirachard/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The only way this cocktail could get any more beachy would be to serve it up inside a giant coconut or pineapple.

This recipe is from Smokey Bones BBQ restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
1
Servings
194
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces cherry vodka, such as Three Olives
  • 3/4 Ounces grenadine
  • 2 Ounces sweet and sour mix
  • 2 Ounces lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite

Directions

Step 1: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine 2 ounces cherry vodka, 3/4 ounce grenadine and 2 ounces sweet and sour mix.

Step 2: Shake vigorously. Pour into a fun glass and top with 2 ounces of lemon-lime soda.

