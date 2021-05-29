May 29, 2021
Tirachard/iStock/Getty Images Plus
The only way this cocktail could get any more beachy would be to serve it up inside a giant coconut or pineapple.
This recipe is from Smokey Bones BBQ restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces cherry vodka, such as Three Olives
- 3/4 Ounces grenadine
- 2 Ounces sweet and sour mix
- 2 Ounces lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite
Directions
Step 1: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine 2 ounces cherry vodka, 3/4 ounce grenadine and 2 ounces sweet and sour mix.
Step 2: Shake vigorously. Pour into a fun glass and top with 2 ounces of lemon-lime soda.