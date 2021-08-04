Accessible ingredients, versatility and easy preparation make these stuffed peppers a winner all around. They're a fun side dish but are filling enough for a meal, and the ingredients are easy and always available year-round.
This recipe is from Doris Italian Market & Bakery in North Palm Beach, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Cup finely chopped onion
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped carrots
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped celery
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Pound ground beef chuck
- 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 2 Cups cooked long grain rice
- 1 Cup frozen peas
- 1 Cup shredded mozzarella
- 1 Cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
- 4 large bell peppers, any color, as straight as possible for standing
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Using a large sauté pan over medium heat, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil. Sauté 1 cup finely chopped onion, 1/2 cup finely chopped carrots and 1/2 cup finely chopped celery until the onions are translucent. Add 4 cloves minced garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 2: Add 1 pound ground beef chuck and cook, breaking up into small pieces, until browned. Add 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes and cook for 15 minutes. Add 2 cups cooked long grain rice and 1 cup frozen peas and simmer 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 3: Remove from heat and fold in 1 cup shredded mozzarella and 1 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese.
Step 4: Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 5: Trim the bottoms of 4 large bell peppers to level them (but don't cut through them), and stand them upright. Cut the tops of the peppers horizontally and remove the seeds and stem, reserve tops.
Step 6: Stuff peppers to the top with the beef mixture, finishing with a little sauce, and place the tops back on.
Step 7: Place in an oven-proof casserole or baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.