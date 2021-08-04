Step 1: Using a large sauté pan over medium heat, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil. Sauté 1 cup finely chopped onion, 1/2 cup finely chopped carrots and 1/2 cup finely chopped celery until the onions are translucent. Add 4 cloves minced garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 2: Add 1 pound ground beef chuck and cook, breaking up into small pieces, until browned. Add 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes and cook for 15 minutes. Add 2 cups cooked long grain rice and 1 cup frozen peas and simmer 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 3: Remove from heat and fold in 1 cup shredded mozzarella and 1 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese.

Step 4: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 5: Trim the bottoms of 4 large bell peppers to level them (but don't cut through them), and stand them upright. Cut the tops of the peppers horizontally and remove the seeds and stem, reserve tops.

Step 6: Stuff peppers to the top with the beef mixture, finishing with a little sauce, and place the tops back on.

Step 7: Place in an oven-proof casserole or baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.