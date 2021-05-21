Step 1: Preheat oven to 250 F.

Step 2: Place 1 rack pork ribs in an ovenproof pan. To the pan, add 5 ounces chopped ginger, 2 ounces chopped garlic, 1 roughly chopped white onion, 1/4 cup white wine and 1 ounce canola oil. Cover with water and stir in 1 cup tamarind paste.

Step 3: Cover pan with foil and cook 3 1/2 hours or until the meat pulls away easily from bone.

Step 4: Allow ribs to cool in the braising liquid until they can be easily handled. Slice rack apart into individual ribs.

Step 5: In a large pot, heat vegetable oil to 350 F. Lightly coat each rib in cornstarch and fry in hot oil until golden brown and crispy (2 to 3 minutes). Place on a rack to drain and cool slightly.

Step 6: Toss fried ribs with the sauce and serve garnished with 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro.