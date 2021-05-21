Pork spare ribs from Japanese chef Masaharu Morimoto are cooked in a flavorful braise, then fried and tossed with a sweet and spicy glaze.
This recipe is from chef Masaharu Morimoto's restaurant Morimoto Asia in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
For the sauce:
- 1 Cup hoisin
- 3 Cups sweet chili sauce, such as Mae Ploy
- 1/2 Cup rice vinegar
- 1/2 Cup white sugar
- 1/4 Cup fish sauce
- 1/4 Cup soy sauce
For the pork rib braise:
- 1 rack pork ribs
- 5 Ounces chopped ginger
- 2 Ounces chopped garlic
- 1 Ounce canola oil
- 1 white onion, roughly cut up
- 1/4 Cup white wine
- 1 Cup tamarind paste
- Vegetable oil for frying
- 2 Cups cornstarch
- 2 Tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro
Directions
For the sauce:
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 1 cup hoisin, 3 cups sweet chili sauce, 1/2 cup rice vinegar, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup fish sauce and 1/4 cup soy sauce. Mix together using a whisk or a fork; reserve. The sauce can be made in advance and kept overnight in the refrigerator.
For the pork rib braise:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 250 F.
Step 2: Place 1 rack pork ribs in an ovenproof pan. To the pan, add 5 ounces chopped ginger, 2 ounces chopped garlic, 1 roughly chopped white onion, 1/4 cup white wine and 1 ounce canola oil. Cover with water and stir in 1 cup tamarind paste.
Step 3: Cover pan with foil and cook 3 1/2 hours or until the meat pulls away easily from bone.
Step 4: Allow ribs to cool in the braising liquid until they can be easily handled. Slice rack apart into individual ribs.
Step 5: In a large pot, heat vegetable oil to 350 F. Lightly coat each rib in cornstarch and fry in hot oil until golden brown and crispy (2 to 3 minutes). Place on a rack to drain and cool slightly.
Step 6: Toss fried ribs with the sauce and serve garnished with 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro.